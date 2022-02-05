(Underwood) -- The Underwood wrestling program kicked off its quest for a Class 1A state title with a dominant showing at Saturday's sectional in Avoca.
The Eagles scored 259 points and punched nine tickets to districts, all of which came with championship performances.
"We had nine guys wrestle well, and a couple came out flat," said Underwood head coach Joe Stephens. "I thought we kinda underperformed as a group, but nine individuals did what we needed to do, which is good for them."
The Eagles received championships from Molly Allen (106), Lucas Bose (113), Blake Allen (120), Will Buckholdt (126), Gable Porter (132), Stevie Barnes (138), Hagen Heistand (145), Carter Davis (195) and Easton Eledge (285).
"They were getting after it and didn't let the moment get too big," Stephens said. "They were on the attack, which is what we talk about. They did a good job."
Davis punched his ticket to districts with a pin of his cousin, AHSTW's Nate Jorgensen.
"I got some stuff going on my feet," Davis said. "I know him (Jorgensen) pretty well. It wasn't that hard of a match."
Eledge capped the finals action on an emphatic note, pinning Treynor's Daniel Gregory in a state-rated showdown.
"One of the big things was moving my feet to create angles for my shots," he said. "If you can get a body lock or throw, you can't be mad with that."
Eledge's sectional title moved him one step closer to another state tournament. The Iowa State football commit made a dream run through the postseason last year that resulted in a trip to the medal stand, which gave him confidence going into this season.
"It helped," he said. "Hopefully, it continues the way it is, and I can keep that confidence going into the state tournament."
AHSTW finished second in the team standings and had eight district qualifiers. Denver Pauley was the Vikings' only champion.
"It feels pretty good," Pauley said about his sectional championship. "Going into next week, I'm going to hit practice hard, focus on the fundamentals and wrestler whoever comes in."
Braden Fineran (120), Eli Collins (126), Hayden Fischer (138), Kayden Baxter (145), Garrison Gettler (160), Nate Jorgensen (182) and Henry Lund (220) punched their tickets to districts with runner-up finishes.
Treynor sent five wrestlers onto the next round, led by Caleb Iliff's championship at 160 pounds. Iliff's title came in a thrilling win over Gettler in the finals.
"Great opponent," Iliff said. "It's the fourth time we wrestled, and we're 2-2. It was good to get the second one. I'm looking forward to moving on to districts."
Zack Robbins (152), Kyle Moss (170), Levi Young (182) and Daniel Gregory (285) advanced with runner-up finishes.
St. Albert's David Helton and Audubon's Cooper Nielsen won titles at 152 and 220, respectively.
"It means a lot to me," Helton said. "My goal this year was to make the state tournament, and I'm just trying to reach my goal."
Zach Williams is also a district qualifier for St. Albert, taking runner-up honors at 113 pounds.
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg won the title at 182 pounds and was one of three district qualifiers for the Trojans, along with Brant Freeberg (106) and Ethan Flaharty (132).
Check out the team scores, list of district qualifiers and video interviews with Helton, Iliff, Pauley, Davis, Eledge and Coach Stephens below.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS
106: 1. Molly Allen (Underwood), 2. Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center)
113: 1. Lucas Bose (Underwood), 2. Zach Williams (St. Albert)
120: 1. Blake Allen (Underwood), 2. Braden Fineran (AHSTW)
126: 1. Will Buckholdt (Underwood), 2. Eli Collins (AHSTW)
132: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 2. Ethan Flaharty (Tri-Center)
138: 1. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 2. Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)
145: 1. Hagen Heistand (Underwood), 2. Kayden Baxter (AHSTW)
152: 1. David Helton (St. Albert), 2. Zack Robbins (Treynor)
160: 1. Caleb Iliff (Treynor), 2. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW)
170: 1. Denver Pauley (AHSTW), 2. Kyle Moss (Treynor)
182: 1. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), 2. Levi Young (Treynor)
195: 1. Carter Davis (Underwood), 2. Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW)
220: 1. Cooper Nielsen (Audubon), 2. Henry Lund (AHSTW)
285: 1. Easton Eledge (Underwood), 2. Daniel Gregory (Treynor)
TEAM SCORES
1. Underwood (259)
2. AHSTW (203.5)
3. Treynor (188)
4. Tri-Center (123)
5. Audubon (95)
6. St. Albert (62)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15)