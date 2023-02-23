(Carroll) – Underwood’s quest for a second-straight trip to the State Tournament came up just short, despite a valiant effort in a regional final Thursday night.
The No. 11 Eagles (19-5) battled eighth-ranked Pocahontas Area (20-4) down to the wire but couldn’t quite get over the hump in a 50-45 loss.
"I think they battled," said Head Coach Andy Vanfossan. "They battled hard all year. They've been in this position before. Honestly, we just kind of ran out of time. There were some shots that didn't fall for us in that first half. I love them. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Pocahontas Area started the game on a tear, draining three three-pointers and scoring 11 of the game’s first 13 points to open a large lead. Alizabeth Jacobsen kept her team in it early with six first-quarter points as the Eagles trailed 16-8 after one.
In the second quarter, the pace slowed and favored Underwood as they cut the deficit to 24-17, thanks in part to a Kinsley Ferguson trey at the horn.
In the third, Underwood whittled the Indian lead down to four at one point, but a late bucket put PAC in front 35-29 heading into the final frame.
A couple of times in the fourth it looked like the Indians were going to pull away, but Underwood used a nice night at the free throw line to keep the game within arm’s reach. A Jacobsen bucket cut the lead to 38-35, but a quick 6-0 burst from the Indians put them back in front.
Underwood again staged a comeback, getting back within four on a Haley Stangl triple to make it 46-42. The comeback would come up a little short, as the Indians hit free throws and ran the clock down the stretch to get the win and head to the State Tournament for the 10th time in school history and first since they won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.
"They clawed the whole game," said Vanfossan. "They played their tails off, for both teams. I think it was a hard-fought game. Their offense gave us a little bit of fits just because of how quick they are off the dribble and able to hit some shots. Ultimately, I think that's what it came down to. Kinsley (Ferguson) and Aliyah (Humphrey) hit a couple threes, but they hit a couple more. Our tenacity, our competitiveness and our ability to play a full 32 minutes being down by 10 just shows you the character and the heart that this team had."
Jacobsen had a monster game for the Eagles, tallying 16 points and 14 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Aliyah Humphrey, who added 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Ferguson added 10 points off the bench.
The Indians had a balanced offensive attack led by Paige Melohn, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Akaysa Duitscher added nine points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Vanfossan in a video you can view below.