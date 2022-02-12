(Underwood) -- The Underwood wrestling program entertained its home crowd with seven state qualifiers at Saturday's Class 1A District 6 Tournament.
The Eagles posted 150 points and qualified seven for Des Moines with titles from Molly Allen (106), Blake Allen (120), Gable Porter (132), Stevie Barnes (138), Hagen Heistand (145), Carter Davis (195) and Easton Eledge (285).
Molly Allen claimed her title with a 6-3 decision over Riverside's Davis Bramman. The reigning 105-pound IWCOA girls state champion is the sixth female wrestler to qualify for the IHSAA's sanctioned tournament.
"It feels amazing," she said. "This has been one of my big goals. I'm glad my dreams are coming true. A lot of little girls come up to me. I like to be a part of the growth of girls wrestling."
Her older brother, Blake, also punched his first ticket to state. The 1A No. 4-ranked wrestler beat AC/GC's Gavin Sloss in the finals. He would have been a favorite to qualify for state last year but did not compete at districts due to an injury.
"I just went out there and did my job," he said. "I'm just thankful to be here and to be healthy."
Barnes secured his fourth career state qualification by pinning AHSTW's Hayden Fischer.
"I really didn't expect anything else," he said. "I came in and knew what I had to do."
Barnes enters next week's state tournament ranked No. 1 and determined to avenge two previous runner-up finishes.
"I try not to look at rankings," he said. "At the end of the day, I have to go out there and wrestle. It doesn't matter. I've got a game plan, and I need to stick to it. If I do that, all will go well, and I will end up with a state championship."
Riverside finished second with 82.5 and advanced four to state. Jace Rose (126) and Nolan Moore (152) made it as district champions while Davis Bramman (106) and Taven Moore (132).
Saturday's district crown clinched Rose's fourth state qualification.
"It was a stepping stone," he said. "That was my main focus coming in. I've got bigger goals in mind, but it's one step at a time."
Moore, meanwhile, is now a three-time state qualifier
"It's just more of the same," he said. "The ultimate goal is to get to the top of the medal stand. It feels great, but the job's not done. This is just a stepping stone on the ladder."
AHSTW had five state qualifiers, led by Denver Pauley's championship at 170. Hayden Fischer (138), Garrison Gettler (160), Nate Jorgensen (195) and Henry Lund (220) advanced as runners-up.
Treynor finished fourth in the team race and received state qualifications from Caleb Iliff (160) and Daniel Gregory (285).
"It feels amazing," Iliff said. "Last year, I fell short at districts. This season is a grind. All the work I put in, it feels great that it paid off."
Iliff punched his ticket to Des Moines with a late takedown of Gettler for his second win over the Western Iowa Conference foe in seven days.
"That match didn't go how I wanted it to," he said. "But that takedown at the end saved me. I won. That's all that matters."
Bedford/Lenox completed the top five with 60 points and moved three to state with runner-up performances from Chase England (120), Dylan Stein (126) and Jake Cox (182).
Tri-Center had a district champion, courtesy of Brecken Freeberg's title at 182 pounds. Freeberg qualified for state last year and is motivated to make up for last year's premature exit.
"I'm excited to be back," he said. "The nerves aren't there from last year. I underperformed last year. I was all nerves."
Audubon's Cooper Nielsen (220) was also a district champion, while East Mills' Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Southwest Valley's Brayden Maeder and Bradlee Grantz (170) and St. Albert's David Helton (152) qualified for state as runners-up.
The Class 1A portion of next week's state tournament begins on Thursday evening at 6. View the full video interviews with Molly Allen, Blake Allen, Rose, Barnes, Moore, Iliff and Freeberg below.
Class 1A State Qualifiers
106: 1. Molly Allen (Underwood) 2. Davis Bramman (Riverside)
113: 1. Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 2. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
120: 1. Blake Allen (Underwood) 2. Chase England (Bedford/Lenox)
126: 1. Jace Rose (Riverside) 2. Dylan Stein (Bedford/Lenox)
132: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood) 2. Taven Moore (Riverside)
138: 1. Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 2. Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)
145: 1. Hagen Heistand (Underwood) 2. Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills)
152: 1. Nolan Moore (Riverside) 2. David Helton (St. Albert)
160: 1. Caleb Iliff (Treynor) 2. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW)
170: 1. Denver Pauley (AHSTW) 2. Bradlee Grantz (Southwest Valley)
182: 1. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) 2. Jake Cox (Bedford/Lenox)
195: 1. Carter Davis (Underwood) 2. Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW)
220: 1. Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) 2. Henry Lund (AHSTW)
285: 1. Easton Eledge (Underwood) 2. Daniel Gregory (Treynor)