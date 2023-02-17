(Underwood) -- Underwood girls basketball is headed to the regional finals.
The Class 2A No. 11 Eagles (19-4) handled Kuemper Catholic (13-9) in the second half en route to a 64-43 win in the regional semifinals Friday.
“I thought we played well,” Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We had a really good second half… we were able to do some of the things we’ve been talking about all year. I’m just proud of the girls. We had a game plan and they executed the game plan as best they could.”
Alizabeth Jacobsen was the game’s leading scorer with 28 points.
“We had great energy,” Jacobsen said. “If we felt a little behind or we weren’t getting shots up, we were quick to just keep it going.”
Just behind Jacobsen in point total was Aliyah Humphrey, who dropped 16 to go along with a slew of steals.
“They were face-guarding me, so my outside shot wasn’t really there, but I was just trying to beat my defender to the basket,” Humphrey said. “I was looking for our posts a lot, trying to feed them the ball because they were doing really well down low. On defense, that’s something I prioritize, so I was just trying to read their offense.
The Eagles came out firing to take a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, but Kuemper came charging back, closing the first half on a 7-0 run to cut Underwood’s lead to three at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Eagles took over.
Underwood dominated every facet of the game as the second half got underway, outscoring the Knights 17-4 in the third quarter to pull away.
The fourth quarter produced much of the same, as the connection between Humphrey and Jacobsen heightened and the Eagles cruised to victory.
“We really do a good job clicking,” Humphrey said. “I’m always looking for her, she’s always looking for me… she does an awesome job sealing, I see that and I just keep feeding her.”
With this win, the Eagles advance to the regional finals, where they will take on Class 2A No. 8 Pocahontas Area.
Just one win away from another state tournament appearance, Underwood remains diligent in its preparation for each game.
“We’re definitely gonna have to have a full team effort like we did tonight to give us a chance,” Vanfossan said. “We’re excited to be in this position, but it’s one game at a time. That’s kind of been our motto.”
Underwood will take on Pocahontas Area in the Class 2A Region 8 finals Wednesday at 7 P.M. in Carroll.
View full video interviews with Jacobsen, Humphrey and Vanfossan below.