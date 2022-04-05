(Treynor) -- The Underwood boys track team won a fierce team race with Clarinda at Monday's Jerome Howe Relays.
The defending Class 2A state champions edged the upstart Cardinals, 133-129, thanks to a championship performance in the night's final race and a dominant showing in the relays.
The Eagles won eight events, including six of the seven relays. Their championship 4x400 performance broke a 123-123 tie with Clarinda while the Cardinals finished fourth in the final event.
Alex Ravlin helped the Eagles win four relays (4x100, 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley) while Scott Pearson (sprint medley, 4x400 and distance medley), and Mikey Dose (4x100, sprint medley, distance medley) won three events apiece.
Bryce Patten (4x400 and 4x800), Chase Ryan (4x100 and sprint medley) and Raymond Patomson (4x400 and 4x800) contributed to two champion relays each.
Joey Anderson (4x100), Josh Ravlin (4x800), Carter Davis (shuttle hurdle), Wyatt Baker (shuttle hurdle), Jack Vanfossan (shuttle hurdle) and Jake Reimer (shuttle hurdle) also played a role in relay titles for the Eagles.
"People know we won state last year," Patten said. "So we have to show up and not give them anything."
Patten complemented his two relay titles with an individual title in the 800, where he posted a time of 2:06.57.
"I knew I had to get out fast and get to the lead," he said. "I knew I'd be alone for most of the race, so I just ran how I know I can."
Thomas Huneke was also an individual champion for the Eagles, taking gold in the shot put with a heave of 47-07.25.
Isaac Jones paced Clarinda's runner-up performance with a memorable night of jumping. The reigning Class 2A high jump champion picked up where he left off in that event with a leap of 6-04.00, but his long jump performance turned heads.
Jones gave the long jump a try on Monday night. He will likely be a mainstay in that event after jumping 21-01.00 to claim the title.
"It was Coach (Chad) Blank's idea," Jones said. "It's a jumping event. So, of course, he's going to put me in it. Hopefully, I keep jumping over 21 for the rest of the year."
Treynor finished third in the team race with 83 points, highlighted by a title from Todd Pedersen in the 400 (52.75).
St. Albert took fourth and won four events -- two apiece from Colin Lillie and Brendan Monahan. Lillie owned the distance events with titles in the 1600 (4:47.36) and 3200 (10:04.45), and Monahan manned the sprints by winning the 100 (11.05) and 200 (22.23).
"I'm happy about tonight," Monahan said. "I wanted to see what time I would put out and get a gauge. I wanted to come off the blocks strong, focus on the first 60 and keep my form. I feel like I did a good job of that."
Audubon senior Gavin Smith flexed his muscle in the hurdle events, cruising to championships in the 110 (15.43) and 400 (56.34).
"I think I got out better," Smith said. "I struggled with that last year, so I tried to focus on that this year. I think I'm in a better spot than last year."
Shenandoah's Tyler Laughlin was the discus champion after tossing 144-02.00.
"It was a good day," Laughlin said. "I had an issue with foot-fouling at the beginning, but I figured it out. It's a better mark than last year, so I'm happy with it."
Riverside won only one event on Monday, but they rewrote the record books. The Bulldogs 4x200 foursome of Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen and Mikey Casson ran a 1:33.71 race, besting a 30-year record previously set by Treynor in 1992.
Check out the full results here. Video interviews with Laughlin, Jones, Monahan, Patten and Smith can be viewed below.