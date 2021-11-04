(Underwood)-- The Underwood Eagles will possibly face their toughest challenge against the West Sioux Falcons in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup.
The only loss for the Falcons came against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (a Class 2A state quarterfinalist). Underwood Head Coach Nate Mechaelsen says the West Sioux offense will provide a challenge to his team.
"Offensively, I think they're very dynamic," Mechaelsen continued. "I haven't looked at the numbers for a few weeks but they've got to be right at the top of the class in yardage (2nd in 1A in all-purpose yards to the Eagles), in touchdowns scored (4th in total touchdowns, 1st in passing touchdowns), and points per game.
"I think their passing attack has been dynamic all year. I think their running game has been getting a lot better here, lately. I don't know the exact numbers but I know the running back (Carter Bultman) had north of 220 yards on Friday night. Their running game is coming along nicely. They're much more multi-dimensional and that's going to be a really good challenge for our defense."
The West Sioux defense has improved lately as well. They allowed 26.2 points per game the first five weeks of the season. In the last five weeks, they've allowed 8.2 points per game. They held two of their opponents scoreless during that stretch. Mechaelsen says part of their success comes from forcing turnovers.
"We watched film, and I think they're an aggressive defense. They fly to the football. They're close to the top in Class 1A in interceptions (T-2nd at 15 interceptions with Kuemper Catholic)," Mechaelsen said. "So, I think they put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and have a lot of good players on the back end that make plays on the ball.
"The front six or seven guys in the box are very aggressive players and fly to the football. I said it last week, and I'll say it again this week, but we're going to have to play our best game of the year to be able to win on Friday night."
The Falcons also have three defensive touchdowns on the season. Mechaelsen says ball security will be a key factor in the game.
"This is the third game in a row, last week, that we lost the turnover battle. That eventually will come back to bite us," Mechaelsen stated. "We've really got to clean that up. "(We've) had some penalties at unfortunate times, when we're on the move offensively. We had a holding penalty, I think it was 2nd and 8, and now it's 2nd and 18, and those are hard to overcome."
The Eagles will meet up with the Falcons for only the second time. The only other meeting came in 2019 when West Sioux, led by current Iowa State back-up quarterback Hunter Dekkers, defeated them 42-7 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
You can catch the broadcast (audio only) on KMA 960 AM and online at KMAland.com and on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel.
You can hear the full interview with Mechaelsen below.