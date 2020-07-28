(Fort Dodge) -- In Underwood’s first trip to Fort Dodge in 16 years, the Eagles ran into one of the state’s top pitchers. And Louisa-Muscatine ace Hailey Sanders is on a mission for another state championship.
The Northern Iowa recruit struck out 12, retired the first 15 she faced and allowed just one hit in a 6-1 Class 2A state quarterfinal win over Underwood (14-5) on Tuesday evening.
“She is going to be a great pitcher at the next level,” Underwood coach Lea Crouse said. “We tried our best, and that’s what I told them. Just give 110% and have no regrets stepping off the field today.”
Sanders, who pitched the Falcons (19-5) to a state title in 2018 and a state runner-up in 2019, struck out the first six she faced, put down two more via strikes in the sixth and had one punch out each in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings in a mostly dominant performance. The lone blemish proved to be a two-out home run from Maddie Pierce in a nine-pitch at bat during the seventh frame.
“I knew she was a really good pitcher at the start,” Pierce told KMA Sports. “I just had to time her perfect. I was looking for my pitch, and she wasn’t giving it to me so I just kept fouling them off. Finally, she put one right there for me, and it was gone.”
The home run was the fifth of the season for Pierce, but that proved to be the lone offensive highlight of the game for the Eagles. Meanwhile, junior pitcher Ella Pierce — Maddie’s twin sister — was putting together a gutty performance of her own.
Pierce stranded eight runners on the day, scattered 10 hits and struck out two while giving up six runs in her first experience at the state tournament. Twice, Pierce was stung by a ball back up the middle, but she kept coming back for more.
“That’s normal Ella,” Crouse said. “She got hit in the foot three times and already had a pretty bad ankle. She wasn’t coming out of the game for anything.”
While the experience in Fort Dodge was short for Underwood, Coach Crouse is excited for the future of the program. They lose just two starters and three total seniors from this year’s team, which made a magical run to state, including a win over No. 5 West Monona in the regional final.
“I think this gave them a little fire that we got here this year,” Crouse said. “You have to work hard, but it set the precedent for all of Underwood sports. We made it a regional final in volleyball this year, and softball was able to make it to state. They got a taste of it, and hopefully this becomes a thing for Underwood.”
