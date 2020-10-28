(Stuart) -- Underwood’s hopes of advancing to the state volleyball tournament for the first time in 16 years fell short in favor of Van Meter’s first trip in school history.
The No. 9 Eagles (26-6) dropped a Class 2A regional final in a five-set classic to No. 11 Van Meter (19-3), 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10.
For large portions of the second, third and fourth sets, Underwood controlled the match, but the beginning and the end was all Van Meter.
“We didn’t exactly start the way we wanted to tonight,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “We played a little tentative and scared in that first set. I thought we should have had more composure in that first set.”
Van Meter trailed just once in the opening frame at 1-0, but they never truly pulled away until a 4-1 run clinched the opener. The Bulldogs worked to a 20-15 advantage in the second, but Underwood answered by scoring 10 of the final 13 to even the match.
“(Alizabeth Jacobsen) kind of stepped it up and calmed things down a little bit,” Carman said. “We kind of reground, everybody took a breath and rolled the next couple sets.”
The third was all Underwood, which pushed their lead as high as nine before the eight-point win, and they looked like they were well on their way to clinching the match in four. After opening a 15-10 lead, the Eagles surrendered a 5-0 run.
Still, they were in position to win the match when they first reached 20, but Van Meter scored six of the last nine to steal the frame.
“We didn’t finish the way we needed to,” Carman said. “I think it was around 15-11, we didn’t execute three balls in a row, and that seemed to be where the tide turned a little bit.”
A 4-0 run for Van Meter in the fifth and final set turned a tight 7-5 set into a 12-5 advantage, and the hill proved to be too step for the Eagles to climb. The defeat marked the second straight year where they suffered a regional final loss in five sets.
“This one hurts pretty bad,” Carman added, “just because it was more of an inner struggle, I think. Van Meter definitely did some things we didn’t pick up on fast enough defensively. For this group of seniors to fall short like we did last year was just as hard, but this was a little bit more on us than the other team.”
Zoe Rus led Underwood and all hitters with 22 kills while Macy VanFossan had 16 winners. Delaney Ambrose chipped in seven kills, Jacobsen finished with six and Brianna Justsen had five blocks. Peyton Cook passed out 51 assists on the evening.
Cook, Justsen, Rus and VanFossan were joined in this year’s highly successful senior class by Taylor Nelson, Allie Robertson and Haylee Seidler. It’s a group that accumulated 79 wins over the past three seasons.
“They’ve done so much,” Carman said. “Just coming in and getting the young girls engaged and getting them to push. I think their experience is going to be a huge impact loss on us next year. They’re a great group of girls that love the game.”
Van Meter will play as the No. 7 seed next Tuesday at 12:30 against No. 2 seeded Wilton. View a complete video interview with Coach Carman below.