(Carroll) -- Beckman Catholic baseball won its seventh title in program history at the expense of Underwood on Friday.
The Eagles (25-4) gave the perennial power Trailblazers (25-9) their best shot but couldn't capitalize on opportunities, falling to Beckman Catholic 7-1 in the Class 2A State Championship Game.
"We're obviously upset," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "We're upset the year is over. The kids did everything we asked them to do all year. We knew we had to play well, and we did. The difference in the game is they got hits when they needed to, and we didn't."
The Eagles matched the Trailblazers with nine hits but only scratched across one run while leaving nine runners on base.
"There's no good way of putting it: it sucked," Underwood junior Jack Vanfossan said of his team's inability to plate runs on Friday. "In the state championship every run matters."
Underwood got on the board first with an RBI hit from Vanfossan in the third inning. However, the Eagles left runs off the board in that inning when they left the bases loaded. Beckman countered with three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
The Eagles threatened in the fifth inning, loading the bases with zero outs. However, an infield fly and an inning-ending double play stopped the threat.
Underwood never got any closer as Beckman tacked on four runs in the sixth inning to secure their seventh state title in program history.
"It's baseball," Coach Vanfossan said. "They just got a couple of more hits than we did when it counted."
Vanfossan and Garrett Luett had three hits apiece. Mason Boothby had two knocks, and Lucas Bose added one hit.
Boothby was the losing pitcher, tossing three innings. He allowed four hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out one. He exited the game after Beckman's 3-run third inning.
"I was feeling pretty confident," Boothby said. "(In the third inning), we knew they were going to be bunting. That led to some plays we couldn't really do anything about."
While the end to the season wasn't what they desired, Friday's loss by no means takes away from the Eagles' memorable season: a historic season.
Before 2023, Underwood had never won a state tournament. They changed that this year, falling one win shy of capturing the program's first state title.
"There were a lot of firsts for Underwood," Boothby said. "To win a couple and give a fight in the final game means a lot."
The Eagles very well could be back in the same spot in 2024. Every contributor to this year's starting lineup returns next year.
"The state better be worried about us because we're going to be working in the offseason," Jack Vanfossan said. "The potential is crazy."
"They've got two ways they can go," Vanfossan said. "They can be content, which is very easy to do as a high school kid. Or they can work. It's about the path they're going to take. My hope is they take the latter and go. Come January or February. I hope we have the mentality of remembering how close we were on July 21st, 2023."
View the full interviews with Boothby, Jack Vanfossan and Coach Vanfossan below.