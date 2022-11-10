(Underwood) -- Underwood football makes its triumphant return to Cedar Falls on Friday when the Eagles face West Sioux in a Class 1A state semifinal.
After two consecutive quarterfinal losses, the Eagles are one of the final four remaining for the first time since 2002.
"This is something we've been building towards the last few years," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "The 2020 and 2021 teams put us in a position to get here. I don't think that can go unnoticed. I'm just really proud of the group."
Underwood (11-0) reached Cedar Falls with a 47-28 win over Pella Christian last week. Underwood outscored their foe 27-14 in the second half to snag the victory.
Senior quarterback Alex Ravlin had a stellar game with 284 yards passing, 97 yards rushing, one passing touchdown and a rushing score, while Maddox Nelson and Graham Jensen each ran for a pair of touchdowns.
"Offensively, our ability to be multi-dimensional helped," Mechaelsen said. "Our offensive efficiency was pretty good. Defensively, we gave up more points than we would have liked, but we got stops when we needed, and turnovers were huge."
The Eagles forced four turnovers on Friday night, bringing their season total to 41.
Their ability to make opposing offenses stems from the laser focus they carried throughout their impressive season.
"It (his team's focus) was something I was concerned with at the beginning of the year," Mechaelsen said. "During our scrimmage with Lewis Central, I thought we were dialed in. But there were a few weeks after that when I just felt like there was a hangover. We weren't real focused, but down the stretch, you can see this group is eyeing the postseason."
Mechaelsen credits his team's regular-season finale, in which they escaped Carroll with a 28-20 over Kuemper Catholic as the turning point.
"That got everybody refocused," Mechaelsen said. "We got focused on the task at hand. Last week was our best week of practice."
Underwood carries their laser focus into Friday's state semifinal against West Sioux.
The Eagles and Falcons (10-1) are accustomed to each other. West Sioux eliminated Underwood from the postseason in 2019 and 2021.
The Falcons ousted Underwood in a state quarterfinal last year en route to a state runner-up performance. Many pieces from that team return, highlighted by senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins. Wiggins has completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,794 yards and 29 touchdowns while also rushing for four scores. Carter Bultman is their top rusher with 1,124 yards and 17 scores, and Brady Lynott leads the receiving corps with 803 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"They're loaded," Mechaelsen said. "They have all kinds of weapons offensively. We know what they're capable of offensively."
Mechaelsen hopes his team can use the recipe that helped them reach Cedar Falls.
"If we can get a patented turnover or two, that limits their big plays," he said. "We understand teams are going to play, but we need to do what we can to limit that as much as possible."
West Sioux's defense caused trouble for Underwood last year.
"They're physical up front," Mechaelsen said. "They have a lot of guys that fly to the football. They've got a complete team. Our hands will be more than full. We need to continue what we've been doing and be efficient. Last year, we ran it well enough but didn't throw it well enough. I think we're in a better position now."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Underwood/West Sioux at 1 PM Friday on KMA-FM 99.1.