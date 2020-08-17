(Underwood) -- One year after an 8-2 season, Underwood football is looking to make that a norm.
Like most teams throughout the state, the Eagles started practice last week. Coach Nate Mechaelsen has been pleased with what he's seen thus far.
"I feel things have gone about as well as we could have asked for," he said. "The kids are working hard and pushing each other every day."
Mechaelsen admits that they were extremely hopeful for a season due to the swath of talent they return.
"It's exciting," he said. "We were just crossing our fingers because we know we are going to have a good team. As long as we get to get play, we'll do anything we can to get out there."
The Eagles went 8-2 last year, making a two-win improving and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
"Some kids just took the next step," Mechaelsen said. "We had some kids step up that maybe we weren't counting on. That elevated us to the next level. They knew what they were capable of and we got a chance to put it on display."
Those kids look to put it on display again, but they'll have to do so without the quarterback of last year's team -- Nick Ravlin. Ravlin tossed for 2,481 yards and 24 scores while adding four more on the ground last year. The Eagles will have to replace him, and it won't be easy, but the pieces are there.
"It's going to be a total team effort," Mechaelsen said.
It's possible that another Ravlin -- Nick's brother Alex could inherit the signal-caller position. Alex threw 10 passes last season, completing four for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Whoever goes under center for the Eagles will have a cupboard full of talent.
The Eagles' high-powered passing attack returns five of their top six pass-catchers. Brayden Wollan hauled in 46 passes for 909 yards and 11 scores while Blake Hall continued to improve throughout the year and finished the season with 36 catches for 423 yards and four scores. Scott Pearson, Collin Brandt, Quinn Kuck and Landyn Shannon also return to Underwood's talented receiving core.
The run game will likely be paced by Pearson, who rushed for a team-high 571 yards and seven scores. Joey Anderson contributed 339 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles also return three of their five offensive linemen from last year.
Given last year's success and what they return, the Eagles are not shying away from their goals of this upcoming season.
"We want to take that next step," Mechaelsen said. "Last year our goal was to make the playoffs, this year we want to not just make the playoffs. We will not be satisfied. We feel we can be as good as anybody. In a couple weeks, we get to show that."
Underwood will open the season August 28th against Atlantic at home. The complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen can be heard below.