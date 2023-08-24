(Underwood) -- Coming off one of the program's best seasons in school history, the Underwood football team wants to gauge itself against one of the top programs in the state.
The Eagles are anxiously awaiting the chance to kick off the 2023 season.
"We feel pretty good," Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We had a good first three weeks (of practice). We've got some veteran players and new players stepping into new roles. We're excited about what this group brings to the table. We can't wait to hit some other people rather than ourselves."
Last year was a memorable year for Underwood athletics. The football program reached the semifinals for the first time in nearly two decades, and the baseball team played for a state title. Several contributors to both of those teams are on the Eagles' roster this year.
"It adds to the excitement and confidence," Mechaelsen said. "They carry a confidence from just being in that moment and on that stage. We've had to fight that so they don't get overconfident and take things for granted, but this is a confident group that wants to accomplish a lot more."
The Eagles have to replace record-setting quarterback Alex Ravlin.
"Alex was the best quarterback to go through Underwood," Mechaelsen said. "He was really successful and will be tough to replace."
Sophomore Garrett Luett -- an Iowa baseball commit -- will be the Eagles' new signal-caller.
"Garrett is probably as talented of a sophomore quarterback as we've had," Mechaelsen said. "I feel super fortunate Garrett is the next in line. He's a super-confident kid that's confident in his ability."
The cupboard isn't bare for Luett. Running backs Maddox Nelson and Graham Jensen are both back. Nelson ran for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, while Jensen rushed for 540 yards and 12 scores.
Underwood's top four receivers are also back. Mason Boothby caught 40 passes for 936 yards and 11 scores, Josh Ravlin had 43 snags for 535 yards, Jack Vanofssan hauled in 32 passes for 439 yards and seven scores and Easton Robertson caught 23 balls for 367 yards and three scores.
"It starts with our veteran receivers," Mechaelsen said. "They've played football in our program for a long time. They understand they need to take a step forward."
The Eagles have to replace three starters from last year's offensive line, but Mechaelsen likes his team's depth at that spot.
Defensively, Jensen led the Eagles in tackles last year with 79, including 13 for loss. Vanfossan also added 55 stops. Boothby and Ravlin were both ballhawks, snagging seven and five interceptions apiece.
"(The defense) is a mix of veterans and guys taking their first substantial snaps," Mechaelsen said. "The linebackers and secondary are pretty much intact. We'll have to replace a couple of defensive linemen, but we're looking about three or four guys for those spots."
Underwood opens the season against Van Meter -- the two-time defending state champions. The Bulldogs are 94-7 since 2015.
"Extremely tough test," Mechaelsen said. "They're arguably one of the best programs in the state regardless of class. Those are the games we've sought out because we want to be tested with a high-level schedule. It doesn't get much more high-level than Van Meter."
The Bulldogs lost several contributors from last year's state championship team but always seem to reload.
"They replace talent and just win with more state titles," Mechaelsen said. "It's a revolving door of talent. We'll have to be really good really fast."
Mechaelsen hopes his team's experience can prevail on Friday.
"I want to see our veteran group lead our team," he said. "We're going to face more adversity in our week one game than in years past. I want to see us answer that. How do we rise up and compete with a team of that level? That's what I'm looking for out of the gate."
Kent Poncelow will provide reports from Van Meter/Underwood Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' Week 1 coverage from 6:15 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com. Hear the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.