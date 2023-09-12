(Underwood) -- A state-rated Class 1A District 8 showdown commences Friday night in Avoca when 1A No. 3 Underwood faces 1A No. 8 AHSTW in both teams' district opener.
The Eagles head into district action with a 2-1 overall after a loss to 2A No. 1 Van Meter and wins over Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert. Their latest win was a 45-0 rout of St. Albert.
"I think we've seen some growth in areas we needed to grow," Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We're getting more cohesive and on the same page. I think we took a step forward Friday night in all three phases. We've preached getting better on a daily basis. It was good to see success on Friday night. We'll look to continue to do that moving forward."
Underwood's offense has averaged 27.6 points and 410 yards per game in the first three games. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Luett has thrown for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. Mason Boothby has been his go-to target with 12 catches for 292 yards, while Easton Robertson and Jack Vanfossan have also been consistent receivers.
The Eagles have complemented their efficient passing attack with an effective ground game. Senior Maddox Nelson has 384 yards and three scores. Graham Jensen has rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
"From week one to week three, we've run the ball better," Mechaelsen said. "We were breaking in some kids on the offensive line, so we knew that would take time. We're starting to get more comfortable. I think running the football is an area we've improved and need to continue improving at."
Defensively, Underwood has allowed 38 points this season. Jensen leads the unit with 20.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss. Sam Schoening has done a little of everything with 19.5 tackles and two interceptions, and Vanfossan has 16 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
"I've been pleased with the defense," Mechaelsen said. "Week one, we played good defense the majority of the game. The same thing week two. Last week, I was proud of the defense. St. Albert showed up in an offense we hadn't seen on film. We figured it out eventually. Pitching a shutout is never an easy task."
Underwood's defense gets another test Friday against AHSTW. The Vikings are 2-1 with wins over Tri-Center and Riverside and a loss to Kuemper Catholic.
"They're a real explosive team," Mechaelsen said of AHSTW. "They were super dominant the first two weeks of the season and played toe-to-toe with Kuemper. It's a heckuva way to kick off the district."
Underwood's defense must contain one of KMAland's most explosive athletes: running back Luke Sternberg. Sternberg has run for 315 yards and six scores.
"You have to know where he's lined up every snap," Mechaelsen said. "They line him up everywhere. He's set up to have the ball in his hands as much as possible. At the same time, they have some other athletes. We can't just sell out to stop one player because that could come back to hurt us. We have to play sound base defense, execute our plans and fly to the football.:
Offensively, Mechaelsen hopes his team can move the ball through the air and on the ground.
"We're going to strive to be balanced," he said. "We're going to run the football to set up the pass. We'll take whatever the defense gives us, but we'll strive to do both successfully."
Trevor Maeder and Jan Harris have the call of Underwood/AHSTW on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen.