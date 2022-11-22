(Underwood) -- Underwood freshman Garrett Luett didn’t need to wait any longer to make his college decision.
“It’s a Hawkeye state,” he said. “What else can I say?”
The Eagles standout got the offer he was waiting for from the Iowa baseball program, and now the 2026 graduate can just relax and keep crushing baseballs.
“As a freshman, you don’t really know what you want to do as a senior,” Luett said. “It’s been tough, but I decided that I wanted to go to Iowa.”
Luett has been on the radar of the Iowa coaching staff since the beginning of his 8th grade summer.
“They contacted me and basically gave me a camp invite,” he said. “I didn’t make the first one, but I went to the next one. After I went to that camp, we had a Zoom call, and that’s when they gave me an offer.”
There’s plenty for Iowa – and any other baseball program – to like. Luett has the size, projectability and physical style of hitting that coaches yearn for. The 6-foot-2 standout also has some results on his side. Along with dominating in club baseball, Luett hit .370/.452/.493 as an 8th grader in the middle of the Eagles lineup.
“I’ve always had a really good love for (baseball),” Luett said. “It’s taken me to a lot of different places. Many different states. Every tournament is just as fun as the last one. It’s always so fun, and I love it so much.”
Luett says the chance to play Division I baseball in the state of Iowa for a coaching staff that he has created a strong bond with was something he couldn’t pass up. Even if he is about three and a half years away from graduation.
“My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” he added. “They’re always pushing me to do the best I can. My brother as well. Then my high school coach and club coach that I had this last year (have really helped my development).”
Listen to much more with Luett in the full interview posted below.