(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls are cool, calm and collected as they head into Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifying Meet in Treynor.
"Knock on wood, but we've been healthy this year," Coach Eric Hjelle said. "We have a lot of girls competing and feel pretty good about what we've got."
Hjelle feels his team has made strides as the season progressed, which is always the goal.
"We are making some strides," he said. "We maybe haven't made as much progress as we have in the past. But I think some of that might be due to the weather. As far as competing, the times aren't always where we would like them, but competition-wise, we are we need to be right now."
The Eagles have shined in the field events this year.
Zoe Rus and Haylee Seidler are both returning state medalists in the throws. Rus has a season-best toss of 41-11.50 in the shot put, while Seidler has thrown 119-05 in the discus. The success from Rus and Seidler might have expected, but Jordyn Reimer and Alizabeth Jacobsen have impressed in the long jump and shot put, respectively.
"We weren't really counting on that," Hjelle about their success in the jumps. "Alizabeth Jacobsen has been a complete surprise. We got her to try it, and she got over 4-10 on the first try. It was a shock. It looked natural to her."
Jacobsen has a season-best of 5-03.
"Success in field events is a great way to get a meet started," Hjelle said. "We have a lot of points coming out of field events right now."
Aliyah Humphrey, Georgia Paulson, Hailey Martin, Allie Witt, Delaney Ambrose, Madison Ehrens, Kinsley Ferguson, Allie Witt, Brianna Justsen, Claire Crilly and Ellie Hackett have also been contributors for Underwood this season.
The Eagles hope to punch some tickets to state on Thursday when they trek to Treynor for their Class 2A State Qualifier.
ACGC, AHSTW, Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVACOU, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor and West Central Valley will also be in attendance.
"I think we have some good opportunities," Hjelle said. "I've counted up about 10 events that I think we have a good shot to win. When I set the lineup, we will go with things we think can definitely get to state. I don't try to water it down or compromise my runners."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) will have reports from Treynor on Thursday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hjelle.