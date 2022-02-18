(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls basketball team used a pair of substantial first-half runs and double-digits from three players to run away with a big-time Class 2A regional semifinal win over IKM-Manning.
The Underwood Eagles (21-2) extend their win streak to 12 and punch their ticket into the regional finals after taking down the IKM-Manning Wolves (8-15) in dominant fashion 61-20. The Eagles would score the first 11 points of the ball game and never look back after taking a 17-6 lead after one quarter.
"Tonight was really fun for us, we stayed disciplined and did exactly what we were suppose to do," Underwood Head Coach Jasymn Flynn told KMA Sports. "The girls that came in off the bench filled their role perfectly, so it was just a really fun win for us."
Senior forward Kendra Kuck would lead the way in scoring for the Eagles with 15 points, snag three rebounds, and keep her senior season alive. She would also be joined in double digits by sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen and junior Aliyah Humphrey.
"I was just kind of catching on that three-point line, and just finding open holes in the lane for me to drive, and getting really good passes from my teammates," Kuck said.
"They have been awesome this season, because they're not only scorers, but they're great passers and rebounders, they're just huge for our team," Flynn said. "They don't like all of the attention so they don't mind sharing."
After a dominant first, Underwood would pick up where they left off in the second quarter, picking up the first 14 points and ultimately holding the Wolves to four second-quarter points.
"It's huge, not only just for the points, we want to come out and be the toughest team and quickest team, and really get things going right away," Flynn said. "For us to do that at the beginning of the game and the beginning of the second half, that's huge."
Before the Wolves could barely muster double digits as a team, Underwood had soared away to a 40-10 lead at halftime, after Humphrey nailed her second three-pointer of the half with under three seconds left. Additionally, the Eagles gave up just four second-quarter points and forced 14 IKM-Manning first-half turnovers.
"We've just been really focusing on our rotations and just kind of teaching the defensive game, and we came out and executed," Flynn said.
"I don't really shoot a lot, and I've been working on my shot, but tonight they were falling," Humphrey said. "So I just kept having confidence, and kept shooting, and it was working."
Leah Hall would continue to make the points rain down for the Eagles in the third, canning a three to open the period, and the Eagles would burst on another early quarter run, making it 55-16 with a quarter to play. Meanwhile, the basket continued to remain ice cold for the Wolves.
The Eagles bench would get significant playing time in the fourth as freshman Tieler Hull hit a pair of fourth-quarter buckets to ice the game away to a 61-20 win.
Humphrey would finish the night with 11 points and three rebounds, while Jacobsen would muster 12 points and snag six rebounds. Other contributors included Hall, who sank three from deep good for nine points on the night, Ali Fletcher and Hull finished with six points apiece, and Cassidy Cunningham snagged seven rebounds. For IKM-Manning, Bianca Caldwell and Mabel Langel led the way with six points apiece.
With the win, Underwood moves on to a Region 8 Finals matchup with the Treynor Cardinals (21-2). The Eagles lost to Treynor in January, but were able to get their revenge in a 43-33 win in February.
"We're really excited, it's kind of a replay of last year," Flynn said. "So we're going in confident and looking for redemption."
You can catch the full video interviews with Kendra Kuck, Aliyah Humphrey, and Head Coach Jasymn Flynn below.