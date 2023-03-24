(Underwood) -- Last year was an unforgettable year for the Underwood girls soccer program.
The Eagles reached the program's first ever trip to the state tournament.
While they have plenty of talent returning, the Eagles are focused on the present rather than the past.
"The girls come into practice every morning pretty excited," Coach Tyler Nelson said. "Last year is in the past, so we're excited to see what this season has to offer."
While they don't want to hang their hat on the past, last year's success rightfully has Coach Nelson's team excited for the new season.
"Last year was huge for the girls and myself," Nelson said. "We bonded and set the bar. Now, we'll continue to build the program."
The top two scorers -- Tieler Hull and Georgia Paulson -- return to the lineup. Hull dropped a team-high 28 goals, while Paulson found the back of the net 21 times.
"With the system we were in, they built a lot of chemistry," Nelson said.
Lola Paulson, Haley Stangl, Raegan Ward and Macey Johnson also return after scoring five or more goals last year, while Koryn Trede and Kayleigh Opal also contribute.
The Eagles will have a new goalkeeper this year, Avery Honan.
"Our goalie is a stud," Nelson said. "I'm excited to see what she's made of and how she continues to develop."
Underwood was a relatively young squad last year.
"They're going to continue to grow," Nelson said. "We preach a growth mindset and understanding that each day is a new day. The girls come with that mentality every day. They're willing to work harder and harder for each other. I believe I have a group of girls buying in from day one. That should make a difference."
The Eagles open their season against Bishop Heelan (March 30th), followed by bouts with Missouri Valley (April 3rd), Treynor (April 10th) and Johnston (April 14th).
"We have a difficult schedule," Nelson said. "Early will set the tone. As long as we're learning, that's what is key later in the season. We're probably not going to win every game. How we handle that determines the future."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nelson.