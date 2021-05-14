(Treynor) -- The Underwood girls and Treynor boys qualified a combined 25 events on their way to winning district championships at the 2A state qualifying meet in Treynor on Thursday evening.
The Eagle girls scored 120 points and advanced 10 events as automatic qualifiers to the state track meet.
Aliyah Humphrey was particularly outstanding for Underwood with wins in the 400 (59.45) and 800 (2:22.34) while anchoring the second-place 4x400 (4:16.7) and runner-up 4x800 (10:15.03).
“I didn’t (expect this),” Humphrey said. “I haven’t been dropping my times like I wish I had this year. Tonight was a huge confidence booster. I went out and gave it all I got because this could have been my last meet.”
Jordyn Reimer was also a four-time qualifier for the Eagles, running for the runner-up 4x200 (1:49.53) and 4x400 and champion shuttle hurdle (1:10.94) while also taking second in the long jump (15-11.50). Other members of the winning SHR were Hailey Martin, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Ellie Hackett.
Zoe Rus, Haylee Seidler and Jacobsen won their field events with Rus taking the shot put (39-10.00), Seidler nabbing the discus (113-09) and Jacobsen picking up the high jump win (5-04.00).
Treynor, Clarinda and AHSTW also automatically qualified five events, finishing in second, fourth and fifth, respectively, with 106.5, 96 and 69.5 points.
Treynor won the district championship in the sprint medley (1:54.44) and 4x200 (1:48.78) with Rachel Kinsella running anchor for both teams. Jozie Lewis and Keelea Navara also ran for both relays while Allie Houser ran for the former and Lillia Williams the latter. Kinsella was also second in the 100 (12.87) while Stella Umphreys (107-01, discus) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.08) advanced as runners-up.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley claimed the 1500 (5:10.07) and 3000 (11:11.00) and anchored the distance medley relay (4:29.27) to a second-place finish.
“The 3000, I just wanted to run it like I normally do,” Hartley said. “I saved myself a little bit for later in the night. The distance medley, I wanted to really qualify because we have a lot of seniors on that. The whole goal this year was to get to state, and I feel really good about how I did tonight.”
Faith Espinosa also claimed a trio of qualifications for Clarinda, running on the distance medley, taking second in the 400 hurdles (1:09.53) and running for the champion 4x100 meter relay (52.40) with Paige Millikan, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman.
The winner in the 400 hurdles (1:08.65) was AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner, who was yet another KMAland athlete to qualify in four events. The senior standout also won the 100 hurdles (15.99), ran the lead leg for the second-place 4x100 (52.63) and anchored the sprint medley runner-up (1:55.22).
“It feels really nice,” Hoepner said. “Sophomore year was really fun and a new experience. This year I was a little nervous because we had the year off. I didn’t know how I would be, but I’m better than I was my sophomore year, so I’m happy with that.”
Red Oak and Shenandoah had one automatic qualifier each. Liz Carbaugh won the long jump (16-07.50) for the Tigers while Sara Morales took second in the shot put (38-04.25) for the Fillies. View full video interviews with Hartley, Humphrey and Hoepner below.
As for the boys, Treynor automatically qualified 15 events, including an impressive nine district champions on their way to 167 points. Sid Schaaf ran to wins in the 110 hurdles (14.91) and 400 hurdles (54.92) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.67) with Noah James, Todd Pedersen and Kayden Dirks.
The 400 hurdles victory was particularly impressive, as he edged his teammate James by a mere .01 of a second.
“It does a lot (for us),” Schaaf said. “He’s my best friend, and I’ve known him for 13 years. We always push each other, and it’s really nice to have a teammate pushing me.”
Schaaf and James also ran for the 4x400 meter relay runner-up (3:26.90), and James grabbed a runner-up of his own in the high jump (6-05.00). Treynor’s Josh Clark and Todd Pedersen also qualified in four events each.
For Clark, he took second in the 100 (11.40), ran with Evan Smith, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher on the 4x100 (44.00) and 4x200 (1:32.93) champions and teamed with Smith, Schumacher and Pedersen in winning the sprint medley (1:35.84). Pedersen was an additional qualifier as the anchor in the 4x800 (8:23.89) with Karson Elwood, Cole Dooley and Payton Chapman.
Dooley picked up a pair of individual spots of his own in finishing second in the 1600 (4:47.70) and first in the 3200 (10:47.55). Finally, Blake Sadr was a two-time automatic qualifier on Thursday with a win in the discus (145-10) and a runner-up in the shot put (46-02.50).
“I’m just really excited,” Sadr said. “This is my first year since freshman year being able to throw. I had a labrum tear as a sophomore and last year nobody got the opportunity (to compete). It means a lot to get there.”
Perhaps the most impressive performance of the evening came from Underwood’s Brayden Wollan, who was a perfect 4 for 4 in winning the 100 (10.82), 200 (21.99) and 400 (49.43) and anchoring the champion 4x400 (3:25.21) behind Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten.
“I ran some pretty good times,” Wollan said “I knew I had to push myself in the 4 to get into the fast heat (at state). I had a pretty good day.”
The Eagles took second in the field with 137 points and added district championships in the distance medley (3:42.71) with the team of Pearson, Collin Brandt, Alex Ravlin and Patten, in the 800 with Pearson (2:01.17) and in the shot put (49-05.25) from Chris Gardner, who also finished second in the discus (141-05). In addition, Underwood ran second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:02.56).
Clarinda added 115 points, finished third and automatically qualified five events, including a 1-2 finish in the long jump with Michael Shull (21-07.75) and Tadyn Brown (20-09.00). Isaac Jones pulled one of the big upsets of the night with a victory over James in the high jump (6-07.00).
“Feels great,” Jones said. “Being able to win Hawkeye Ten and then come in and win districts, it’s amazing. Hopefully, now I can go win at state.”
Brown also qualified in the 200 (22.97) and as a member of the 4x200 meter relay (1:33.40) with both events finishing as runner-up.
Red Oak nabbed four runner-up finishes of their own, including a trio of relays in the 4x100 (44.50), sprint medley (1:36.42) and distance medley (3:44.05). Kaden Johnson added a second-place finish and state qualification in the 400 (53.61).
Finally, Kuemper Catholic automatically advanced two events of their own. Michael Pottebaum was second in the 800 (2:02.29) and Jacob Greving took silver in the 3200 (10:53.69).
View full video interviews with Sadr, Schaaf, Wollan and Jones below.
Check out every automatic qualifier from the 2A SQM in Treynor below. Complete results are also embedded.
GIRLS QUALIFIERS
100: 1) Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (12.49); 2) Rachel Kinsella, Treynor (12.87)
200: 1) Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (25.76); 2) Cora Comer, AHSTW (27.44)
400: 1) Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (59.45); 2) Olivia Steffen, Panorama (1:03.36)
800: 1) Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (2:22.34); 2) Gwen Steffen, Panorama (2:22.91)
1500: 1) Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (5:10.07); 2) Ella Waddle, Panorama (5:15.12)
3000: 1) Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (11:11.00); 2) Rylee Sloss, ACGC (11:38.13)
100h: 1) Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (15.99); 2) Shey Storesrund, Panorama (16.76)
400h: 1) Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (1:08.65); 2) Faith Espinosa, Clarinda (1:09.53)
4x1: 1) Clarinda — Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman (52.40); 2) AHSTW — Holly Hoepner, Delaney Goshorn, Graycen Partlow, Cora Comer (52.63)
4x2: 1) Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Lillia Williams, Keelea Navara, Rachel Kinsella (1:48.78); 2) Underwood — Kinsley Ferguson, Tayler Krueger, Chloe Clawson, Jordyn Reimer (1:49.53)
4x4: 1) Panorama — Gwen Steffen, Olivia Steffen, Shey Storesund, Jaidyn Sellers (4:11.30); 2) Underwood — Kinsley Ferguson, Jordyn Reimer, Allie Witt, Aliyah Humphrey (4:16.37)
4x8: 1) Panorama — Olivia Steffen, Ella Waddle, Payton Beckman, Gwen Steffen (10:09.21); 2) Underwood — Georgia Paulson, Allie Witt, Claire Crilly, Aliyah Humphrey (10:15.03)
SHR: 1) Underwood — Hailey Martin, Alizabeth Jacobsen, Ellie Hackett, Jordyn Reimer (1:10.94); 2) Treynor — Rachael Phelps, Aubree James, Carissa Spanier, Lillia Williams (1:11.08)
SMR: 1) Treynor — Allie Houser, Keelea Navara, Jozie Lewis, Rachel Kinsella (1:54.44); 2) AHSTW — Kaleah Guyer, Delaney Goshorn, Cora Comer, Holly Hoepner (1:55.22)
DMR: 1) Panorama — Zoey Hambleton, Shey Storesrund, Gwen Steffen, Jaidyn Sellers (4:21.11); 2) Clarinda — Maddie Sunderman, Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa, Mayson Hartley (4:29.27)
Shot: 1) Zoe Rus, Underwood (39-10.00); 2) Sara Morales, Shenandoah (38-04.25)
Discus: 1) Haylee Seidler, Underwood (113-09); 2. Stella Umphreys, Treynor (107-01)
Long Jump: 1) Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak (16-07.50); 2) Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (15-11.50)
High Jump: 1) Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (5-04.00); 2) Chloe Largent, ACGC (5-03.00)
BOYS QUALIFIERS
100: 1) Brayden Wollan, Underwood (10.82); 2) Josh Clark, Treynor (11.40)
200: 1) Brayden Wollan, Underwood (21.99); 2) Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (22.97)
400: 1) Brayden Wollan, Underwood (49.43); 2) Kaden Johnson, Red Oak (53.61)
800: 1) Scott Pearson, Underwood (2:01.17); 2) Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (2:02.29)
1600: 1) Trevin Suhr, ACGC (4:46.73); 2) Cole Dooley, Treynor (4:47.70)
3200: 1) Cole Dooley, Treynor (10:47.55); 2) Jacob Greving Kuemper Catholic (10:53.69)
110h: 1) Sid Schaaf, Treynor (14.91); 2) Clayton Wardyn, ACGC (15.82)
400h: 1) Sid Schaaf, Treynor (54.92); 2) Noah James, Treynor (54.93)
4x1: 1) Treynor — Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher (44.00); 2) Red Oak — Landon Couse, Bradley Sifford, Riley Fouts, Garrett Couse (44.50)
4x2: 1) Treynor — Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher (1:32.93); 2) Clarinda — Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Tadyn Brown (1:33.40)
4x4: 1) Underwood — Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Brayden Wollan (3:25.21); 2) Treynor — Todd Pedersen, Noah James, Devin Vorthmann, Sid Schaaf (3:26.90)
4x8: 1) Treynor — Karson Elwood, Cole Dooley, Payton Chapman, Todd Pedersen (8:23.89); 2) ACGC — Trevin Suhr, Kaden Thompson, Zach Moon, Charlie Crawford (8:23.98)
SHR: 1) Treynor — Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks, Sid Schaaf (1:01.67) 2) Underwood — Carter Davis, Jake Reimer, Hayden Goehring, Wyatt Baker (1:02.56)
SMR: 1) Treynor — Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Jaxon Schumacher, Todd Pedersen (1:35.84); 2) Red Oak — Landon Couse, Garrett Couse, Bradley Sifford, Jack Kling (1:36.42)
DMR — 1) Underwood — Scott Pearson, Collin Brandt, Alex Ravlin, Bryce Patten (3:42.71); 2) Red Oak — Garrett Couse, Bradley Sifford, Jack Kling, Baylor Bergren (3:44.05)
Shot: 1) Chris Gardner, Underwood (49-05.25); 2) Blake Sadr, Treynor (46-02.50)
Discus: 1) Blake Sadr, Treynor (145-10); 2) Chris Gardner, Underwood (141-05)
Long Jump: 1) Michael Shull, Clarinda (21-07.75); 2) Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (20-09.00)
High Jump: 1) Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-07.00); 2) Noah James, Treynor (6-05.00)