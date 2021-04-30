(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls soccer team entered this season intending to live in the moment.
That approach has led to multiple goals, a No. 12 ranking in Class 1A and a 5-1 start.
"A lot of it has to do with our preparation," Coach Tyler Nelson said. "The girls come ready to work every day. I have 22 girls who are really hungry and excited to make things happen. They are starting to understand how much of a team sport this is, and that attributes our success."
The Eagles have victories over Missouri Valley, St. Albert, Des Moines East, Logan-Magnolia and Harlan. They have scored four goals or more in four of those five wins. While the offense scores the goals, Nelson says it all comes back to the defense.
"Without our defense scrambling to make clearances, our offense doesn't click," he said. "It's a team effort. Everyone plays their role. It's proven to work."
Freshman Georgia Paulson leads the Eagles' attack with 10 goals and a pair of assists. Paulson has also got others involved, such as Raegan Ward, Madison Ehrens, Leslie Morales-Foote, Kendra Kuck, Aubrie Massie, Abbie Martin, Rilee Adair, Leah Hall, Belle Freese and Ava Brensel.
"She's going to get hers," Nelson said about Paulson. "The players around her are helping her be successful. They've really bought into a team mentality. Everyone around Georgia is playing extremely well."
Defensively, the Eagles have yet to allow more than two goals in a contest. Their lone loss was a 2-1 defeat to Van Meter on April 20th. Freese has 31 saves from the goalkeeper position.
"To be honest, we've allowed more opportunities than we've liked," Nelson said. "I think we can do better as a unit."
Paulson spearheads a youth movement for the Eagles, as she is one of 11 freshmen on their roster. While the future is bright for the Underwood soccer program, they aren't looking too far ahead.
"The future is going to be bright, but we are focusing on the moment," Nelson said. "The future will come, so we are going to focus on the now."
Underwood has salty slates with Panorama, Sioux City North, Treynor (twice), Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln and Tri-Center in the offing. Those six schools are a combined 36-9.
"It's a long year and a process," Nelson said. "I'm excited for the girls to play these great teams and show what they are made of. It will be exciting."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nelson.