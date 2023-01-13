(Underwood) -- The 2A No. 7 Underwood girls turned a close first half into an easy victory Friday night behind a stellar defense and a strong run in the second and third quarters.
The Eagles (10-2, 5-0) struggled with AHSTW for a period, then used a 27-4 run early in the second quarter into the fourth quarter for a 40-23 win.
"I don't think we came with the energy we needed to," Underwood girls coach Andy Vonfossan said. "We got better as the game went on. At this point in the year, we need to be 100 percent every time."
After a slow start, Underwood found success with its staples: defense, transition offense and finding Alizabeth Jacobsen in the paint.
Jacobsen tallied another double-double, doing so with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
"We started off slow, but we picked it up after halftime," Jacobsen said. "We were more aggressive. We were timid and had to pick it up. I worked my hardest to get inside and box out."
Underwood led 9-4 after one quarter. AHSTW buried a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to whittle the deficit to 9-7, but Underwood closed the half on a 13-1 run to take a 22-8 lead into the break.
The Eagles then opened the second half with a 14-3 run to grow their lead to 36-11, putting the game out of reach.
"We moved the ball a lot better and rebounded better," Vanfossan said. "And that's our game. We're not going to score 70 or 80 points a game, so we have to grind these out. We did that and got separation.”
Delaney Ambrose added 11 points for Underwood.
"I was working in the high post," she said. "I would dive and get the ball inside. It worked out for me."
Leah Hall added seven in the victory.
AHSTW's offense struggled Friday, shooting only 9/45 (20%) from the field. Ellie Peterson led the Lady Vikes (5-9, 5-5) with six points. AHSTW hopes to bounce back Monday when they face their fourth-ranked opponent in the last six games -- 1A No.7 St. Albert.
Underwood returns to WIC action Monday night against Missouri Valley. Click below to view more with Jacobsen, Ambrose and Coach Vanfossan.