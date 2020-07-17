(Underwood) — The Underwood Softball team used a three-run second inning to grab an early lead and move on to a regional final.
The Eagles picked up their second win of the season over Logan-Magnolia 4-2 in a regional semifinal heard on KMA 960.
“I told them that we have to do just enough to get onto the next one,” said Underwood Head Coach Lea Crouse. “We started off strong. We struggled at that all season, but we did that last round against Missouri Valley and here tonight.”
After each team stranded a baserunner in the first, Underwood plated three runs in the bottom of the second to take command of the game. The Eagles loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. Following a strikeout, Grace Pierce brought home a run on an RBI groundout. Another walk loaded the bases with two outs and Taylor Nelson slapped a ball down the left field line that would score two, but a third runner was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.
“They threatened early and we got out of it, but we needed to put some numbers on the board,” said Crouse. “Taylor stepped up when she needed to.”
The teams traded zeroes in the third before Megan Dunn got the Panthers on the board with her second home run of the year. The solo shot brought Lo-Ma back to within 3-1 after four.
Underwood got the run back in the fifth. With a runner at second, Paige Marcantonio hit a single into left that got by the Lo-Ma fielder to plate a run and give the Eagles their three-run cushion back.
After a scoreless sixth, Logan-Magnolia made things interesting in the seventh. The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs and Macanna Guritz drew a walk to force in a run, before a fly out ended the game.
Ella Pierce went the distance in the circle for Underwood, allowing two earned runs and striking out two.
“I’m really proud of every single one of us,” said Pierce. “We’ve worked really hard for this since the beginning of the year with the shortened season. We were ready to come out and win. This is what we’ve been working for for a long time.”
Nelson finished 1-for-2 with two RBI, while Marcantonio finished with two hits.
The Eagles advance to a Class 2A Regional Final Monday night at 7 p.m. against West Monona in Onawa. You can hear that game on KMA 960 with Trevor Maeder.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Pierce and Crouse in a video interview you can view below.
Dunn led the Panther offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Erikah Rife added two hits in the loss.