(Carroll) -- A gritty pitching performance from Jack Vanfossan and stellar defense behind him has Underwood baseball on the cusp of the program's first state championship.
The Eagles (25-3) got some early runs and fought off rallies from Cascade (25-9) to defeat the Cougars 3-1 in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal on Thursday.
The win puts Underwood in a state title game for the first time in program history.
"They came up loose and had nothing to lose," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "They truly play for each other. They're a tight-knit group. I couldn't be more proud of the boys."
"Great is not enough of a word for how I feel," Underwood pitcher Jack Vanfossan said. "This is a great group of guys."
Vanfossan was stellar on the bump, tossing seven innings with five strikeouts, three walks, five hits and one earned run -- just his second of the season. While Vanfossan was a cool customer throughout the night, he didn't feel that way all night."
"I had a big meal before," Vanfossan said. "That probably wasn't smart, so I felt sick to my stomach about 20 minutes before the game because I was nervous. Once I got through the first inning, I knew it was going to be a good game."
Vanfossan stranded eight Cascade batters throughout the evening.
"I worked the outside corner," he said. "When they were on the line, I threw them in and the ump gave me some calls."
"He does a good job locating," Coach Vanfossan said. "He threw three pitches for strikes. That's what you need."
The Eagles got on the board in the first inning with an RBI from Garrett Luett. They added another run in the third with an RBI hit from Ryker Adair to grow their lead to 2-0. Cascade cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth, but Gus Bashore countered with a 2-out RBI hit to push the lead to 3-1. Bashore's big RBI opportunity came after strikeouts in his two previous at-bats.
"I saw fastballs in the previous at-bats," Bashore said. "I was just trying to jump on one. I got on one and pulled it to the left."
Cascade threatened in the sixth by loading the bases with two outs. Vanfossan seemed to be laboring on the mound but powered through, inducing an inning-ending popup to maneuver out of the jam.
"Honestly, I don't really remember that inning," the younger Vanfossan said. "I think I was so stressed. I knew I just had to throw the ball in the zone and trust my arm."
"He had a couple of rough spots, but he was able to get through them," Coach Vanfossan said.
After a scoreless bottom of the sixth, Jack entered the seventh hoping to complete a complete-game gem. A 2-out walk put a runner on for Cascade. With Vanfossan's pitch count at 107 -- just three below his daily limit -- his father/coach came out for an inspirational meeting. One batter later, Underwood was title-game bound thanks to a groundout.
"I can't say the words he said," Jack said. "He just told me I was finishing this game. I couldn't feel my arm, but when he showed he was confident in me, it made it easier to throw strikes."
The defense backed up Vanfossan throughout the evening with one tough putout after another with the infield of Luke Seidler (first base), Nick Hackett (second base), Garrett Luett (shortstop) and Adair (third base).
"We have a very solid defense," Adair said. "Our pitching is phenomenal. We have amazing outfielders, and our infield is amazing. I just try to make the play as fast as possible and make sure I don't make an error."
"They made plays," Coach Vanfossan said of his defense. "Ryker Adair played fantastic at third. Nick Hackett made some great plays, and Seidler had a couple of picks that were the difference. These kids have kept it loose all year. They don't understand what they're doing. They just show up and play ball. As a coach, that's all I want."
Underwood's offense produced six hits, three of which came from Boothby. He also scored twice.
"It was mostly confidence," Boothby said. "I stayed back on pitches and trusted the guys behind me would hit me in."
Underwood now has its sights set on a state championship. The 2023 Eagles baseball team can join other great Underwood boys teams, such as the 1999 & 2000 wrestling teams and the 2021 track team. The only thing standing between Underwood and the first title in program history? Beckman Catholic. The top-seeded Trailblazers (24-9) cruised to an 11-2 win over West Lyon in the other semifinal.
"It's going to take a lot," Adair said. "(Beckman) is just as good as us. We just need to put the bat on the ball, make plays and pitch strikes."
Winning a title won't be easy, but Coach Vanfossan feels his team is ready for the moment.
"Same way as today," he said. "We'll just go play. We'll enjoy it and be where our feet are."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has the call of Underwood/Beckman Catholic on KMA-FM 99.1 at 2:30 Friday afternoon. View the full interviews with Bashore, Boothby, Adair, Jack Vanfossan and Coach Vanfossan below.