(Glenwood) -- Glenwood gave them a late scare, but Underwood held on Wednesday night for a 6-5 non-conference victory, pushing the Eagles to 3-0.
"It's a good start to the season," Coach Lea Crouse said. "Tonight, we were without some soccer girls, but we worked through that, got some girls on base, and got going."
"I'm really proud of our team," pitcher Ella Pierce echoed. "This was one game we really wanted to come out and win."
Pierce spearheaded the Eagles' victory with a tactical performance on the mound. The senior hurler tossed a complete game, striking out eight and allowing seven hits.
"Everything was going," she said. "I was doing the little things that needed to be done. My changeup has gotten a lot better."
"She did well," Crouse said. "We figured out what worked and what didn't. We are still trying to work through those kinks."
Offensively, Pierce helped her own cause with two of Underwood's seven hits.
"I was timing up the pitchers," she said. "It was nothing too special."
In the first, Glenwood put one run on the board, but Underwood responded with three in the second.
Pierce struck out the side in the second and forced three consecutive 4-3 putouts in the third while Underwood plated two runs in the fourth to push their lead to 5-1 and led 6-3 after five.
The Eagles' first five runs of the contest came with two outs on the board.
"Competing is all we ask for," Crouse said of their resiliency. "We talked about how no matter what, we can score with however many outs we have. We didn't quit."
Glenwood didn't go away, though. The Rams opened the seventh inning with a single from Allison Koontz. Relief catcher Elizabeth Thiesen put the ball in play with one out, driving in a run to trim the deficit to 6-4.
Madison Barrett struck out, but Haley Woods drew a walk, sending Coryl Matheny to the plate
Matheny's two-out double scored Thiesen's courtesy runner -- Lillie Albers -- and move Woods, who represented the tying run, to third.
However, Pierce clamped down and forced Kelly Embray to pop up, ending Glenwood's comeback attempt and handing Underwood their third win in as many nights.
"I just tried to get the pitch across the plate and get the ball put in play," Pierce said about the late-game jam.
Taylor Nelson, Maddie Pierce and Mary Stephens also managed hits for the Eagles. Allie Robertson and Stephens scored two runs apiece.
Matheny and Koontz paced Glenwood's efforts with two hits apiece.
Embray started the game in the circle for the Rams. She struck out two and allowed one earned run on one hit in two innings. Koontz tossed three innings, surrendering five hits and two earned runs. Mia Valquier struck out one and allowed one hit in two hits. The Rams (1-1) return to action on Friday against Thomas Jefferson.
Underwood (3-0) faces AHSTW on Tuesday.
"One game at a time," Ella Pierce said. "Not looking too far ahead. Just take it little by little."
After the contest, KMA Sports spoke with Ella Pierce and Coach Crouse. Click below to hear those interviews.