(Underwood) -- It’s been pure dominance through three games for Underwood football. The Eagles have had very little trouble in wins over St. Albert, Clarinda and Tri-Center.
Coach Nate Mechaelsen’s team ranks second in Class 1A with 55.3 points per game and seventh with just 9.3 points allowed per game. The most recent victory was a 69-7 rout of St. Albert.
“Pretty happy with the performance,” Mechaelsen told KMA Sports. “We got most everybody on the roster a chance to play. Got off to a little bit of a slow start. Offensively was better, but we gave up a little too much on the first drive defensively. We responded well and finished the quarter and half right.”
With the offense ranking among the state’s top scoring units, the key might be their ability to break you with the run or the pass. Junior Alex Ravlin has 661 yards and seven touchdowns against just one pick while seven players have combined to rush for 690 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Leading the rushing attack is senior Joey Anderson, who has 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 38 carries – an average of 10.5 yards per touch.
“Joey’s just a really good player,” Mechaelsen said. “He’s been a really good player, but last year he split carries. I don’t think he ever carried it much more than 20 times per game last year, and we were able to keep him fresh. Joey just never got the bulk of the carries, and now that he’s getting those everybody is getting to see what we’ve seen emerging the last couple years.”
On the outside, senior Scott Pearson leads with 14 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns, but five others have also caught a touchdown, including seniors Collin Brandt and Anderson, junior Wyatt Baker and sophomores Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan.
Making it all work is an offensive line led by star senior Easton Eledge and a group of inexperienced athletes that have made major strides this season.
“The last two years, Easton has been at tackle,” Mechaelsen said. “We thought he could impact the game a little bit more from guard, and I think we’ve benefitted from that move.”
The rest of the line includes junior center Aiden Cline, who brought the most experience aside from Eledge, junior Walter Ausdemore, sophomore Max Tiarks and senior Tyler Jacobsen.
Up next for Underwood is a Homecoming matchup with East Sac County (0-3) in a Class 1A District 8 opener. This is the sixth straight year the two teams have played with the Eagles winning four of them, including the past three.
While the Raiders are winless through three games, that has a lot do with the tough schedule they’ve faced against the likes of South Central Calhoun, OABCIG and Ridge View – teams with a cumulative record of 7-2.
“They’re battle-tested and have played some really tough opponents,” Mechaelsen said. “They’re used to playing quality teams, and they’ll be ready to play on Friday night.”
East Sac probably throws the ball a bit more than usual, as junior quarterback Aiden Vondrak has 270 yards and two touchdowns on 50 attempts. However, they have continued their ground and pound ways, rushing 95 times in three games for 238 yards. It’s the other side of the football, though, that concerns Coach Mechaelsen.
“We’ve always had a really, really tough time running the football against them,” he said. “We’ve always been able to come out with a win, but over the last two, three, four years it’s been really tough sledding running the football.”
It should come as no surprise to anyone that running the ball and stopping the run remains a big key for this Eagles squad.
“They want to make us one-dimensional as an offense,” Mechaelsen said. “That’s not our goal. We like to spread it around and do both. (Running the football) will be a point of emphasis for us, and we like to stop the run first and make teams we play one-dimensional, too.”
John Tiarks will have reports from East Sac County/Underwood on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection. You can also watch the video stream of the game at the front page of kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.