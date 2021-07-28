Western Iowa Conference NEW 2
(KMAland) -- Underwood and Logan-Magnolia both placed three on the All-Western Iowa Conference First Team for softball.

Ella and Maddie Pierce and Taylor Nelson picked up first team honors for the Eagles while the Panthers had Macanna Guritz, Abby Hiatt and Erikah Rife on the first team. Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman and Stella Umphreys, AHSTW’s Kailey Jones and Ally Meyers, Riverside’s Kenna Ford, Zoey Melton of IKM-Manning and Hannah Thygesen of Audubon were also on the first team.

View the first and second team picks below.

FIRST TEAM 

Kenna Ford, SR, Riverside

Macanna Guritz, SO, Logan-Magnolia

Abby Hiatt, FR, Logan-Magnolia

Jadyn Huisman, FR, Treynor

Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW

Zoey Melton, SR, IKM-Manning

Ally Meyers, JR, AHSTW

Taylor Nelson, SR, Underwood

Ella Pierce, SR, Underwood

Maddie Pierce, SR, Underwood

Erikah Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Hannah Thygesen, JR, Audubon

Stella Umphreys, SR, Treynor

SECOND TEAM 

Sydney Beymer, SR, Audubon

Mikenzie Brewer, FR, Tri-Center

Aslyn Doiel, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Natalie Hagadon, JR, AHSTW

Olivia Haynes, JR, Missouri Valley

Morgan Heiny, JR, Riverside

Elly Henderson, 8th, Riverside

Kali Irlmeier, SO, Audubon

Rachel Kinsella, JR, Treynor

Audrie Kohl, 8th, Missouri Valley

Katie Messerschmidt, SR, Riverside

Katelyn Nielsen, SR, Audubon

Allie Robertson, SR, Underwood

