(KMAland) -- Underwood and Logan-Magnolia both placed three on the All-Western Iowa Conference First Team for softball.
Ella and Maddie Pierce and Taylor Nelson picked up first team honors for the Eagles while the Panthers had Macanna Guritz, Abby Hiatt and Erikah Rife on the first team. Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman and Stella Umphreys, AHSTW’s Kailey Jones and Ally Meyers, Riverside’s Kenna Ford, Zoey Melton of IKM-Manning and Hannah Thygesen of Audubon were also on the first team.
View the first and second team picks below.
FIRST TEAM
Kenna Ford, SR, Riverside
Macanna Guritz, SO, Logan-Magnolia
Abby Hiatt, FR, Logan-Magnolia
Jadyn Huisman, FR, Treynor
Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW
Zoey Melton, SR, IKM-Manning
Ally Meyers, JR, AHSTW
Taylor Nelson, SR, Underwood
Ella Pierce, SR, Underwood
Maddie Pierce, SR, Underwood
Erikah Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Hannah Thygesen, JR, Audubon
Stella Umphreys, SR, Treynor
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Beymer, SR, Audubon
Mikenzie Brewer, FR, Tri-Center
Aslyn Doiel, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Natalie Hagadon, JR, AHSTW
Olivia Haynes, JR, Missouri Valley
Morgan Heiny, JR, Riverside
Elly Henderson, 8th, Riverside
Kali Irlmeier, SO, Audubon
Rachel Kinsella, JR, Treynor
Audrie Kohl, 8th, Missouri Valley
Katie Messerschmidt, SR, Riverside
Katelyn Nielsen, SR, Audubon
Allie Robertson, SR, Underwood