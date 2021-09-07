(Underwood) — The Underwood football team has posted two workmanlike wins to open up the season and looks for a third against St. Albert this week.
The Eagles (2-0) are coming off a 47-7 win over Clarinda last week where they surrendered the first score of the game and cruised the rest of the way.
"We were pretty pleased overall to go on the road and get a fairly dominant win," said Underwood Head Coach Nate Mechaelsen. "I don't think we started off very good with a turnover on a punt and giving them a touchdown pass. I did like the way we responded."
Through two games this year, Underwood has put up 97 total points and is second in Class 1A with 901 total yards. Quarterback Alex Ravlin leads all of 1A with 531 yards through the air, while running back Joey Anderson tops the class with nine touchdowns.
"We've been doing a good job of running the football and throwing the football," said Mechaelsen. "That's what we want to do. We want to be good at both, that way it's hard for teams to game plan against one or the other. Alex has been efficient in the passing game and has hit a lot of different receivers. So, we've spread it around and he's completing up over 60% of his passes."
Up next for the Eagles is a trip to St. Albert. The Falcons are 0-2 with losses to Treynor and Riverside. Mechaelsen says they are trying not to focus on the records for each squad heading into the matchup.
"Every time you play St. Albert, the kids are going to be up for the game," said Mechaelsen. "St. Albert made a big run last year and they graduated some talented players -- which every program does on a yearly basis. They brought some kids back that know how to win and play good football. We're expecting a really, really, really good effort from them on Friday night. We need to play better than we did last Friday."
After sputtering in week one, the Falcons offense exploded for 36 points in a loss to Riverside. Mechaelsen says his defense has to slow down the spread attack to keep things in check.
"They spread the field, similar to what we do on offense," said Mechaelsen. "On defense, that will be a little more familiar for us. They do try to run it a little bit more out of the spread, so we're going to have to make sure that we read our run keys. Their quarterback is a really good runner, but he is also a capable thrower, so we're just going to have to be assignment-sound defensively.”
John Tiarks will be in Council Bluffs Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Mechaelsen below.