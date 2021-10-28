Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.