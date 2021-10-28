(Underwood)-- The Underwood Eagles (9-0) will host Western Christian (4-5) in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
After a 49-3 victory over Nodaway Valley in the first round, the Eagles will take on the Western Christian Wolfpack from Northwest Iowa. This will mark the first-ever matchup between the two schools.
Underwood Head Football Coach Nate Mechaelsen says he doesn't read into the win and loss column for the Wolfpack.
"A lot of people get hung up on their record and their record is 4-5 and I don't think that's indicative of the quality of team that they are," Mechaelsen said. "Their non-district schedule, and their entire schedule, is as tough as anybody in Class 1A. (They) took on all comers in the non-district. (They) played Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0), which is the number one team in their class (3A). West Lyon (7-2) was on their schedule, who is good year in and year out, only a couple of years removed from a state championship of their own.
"They're a team that's very dangerous. They have a lot of athletes on the field at all times. Very similar to us, offensively, in some of the schemes that they run. They are fast, they're physical, and they're a pretty complete team."
The offense for Underwood has compiled over 4,300 yards of total offense this season. They are first in Class 1A in total offensive yards and all-purpose yards, too.Coach Mechaelsen says they'll need that to continue to defeat Western Christian.
"Offensively, we're going to have to stay balanced. I think we've proven this year that if teams try to take one thing away and we have done the other. We've had games where we've thrown for over 400 yards and then we've had games when we've run for 300 yards, Mechaelsen continued. "We've been in games when the game plan calls for that. In the last two games, we played our offensive line has played the best games of their season. They are going to have to continue to play that well and we're going to have to establish the run game."
On the defense, Underwood has allowed only 16 total points in their last five games.
Mechaelsen says stopping the run game will be a key to getting the win.
"On the defensive side, their running back (Sophomore Tyler Mantel) ran for almost 150 yards on Friday against Kuemper (Catholic). We're going to have to find a way to shut him down," Mechaelsen said. "But when you focus on that, they've got five or six receivers that have 200 or more receiving yards on the year and a quarterback (Ty Van Essen) that throws the ball really well.
"So, we'll have our work cut out for us on both sides of the ball and we know that. Obviously, when you get to this point in the year, everybody's a really good football team and our kids know that. We've been in this position before, thankfully, the last two years. They've gotten a taste of postseason football and know that it's win or go home and we're not taking anything for granted."
We will have reports from this game on KMA AM 960 and KMA FM 99.1, on Friday night, during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show starting at 7:15.
You can hear the full interview with Mechaelsen below.