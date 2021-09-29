(Underwood) -- The state-ranked Underwood Eagles look to remain undefeated as they travel down the road for their battle with Treynor.
Underwood (5-0) has been dominant throughout the first five weeks of the season, while Treynor (4-1) have relied on a strong defense and an offense that has hit their stride in recent weeks. The Eagles latest takedown featured a 70-6 throttling of MVAOCUO.
"The emphasis all week, and it was the same the past two or three weeks, is we really want to come out and start fast, and I think on Friday we did that," Head Coach Mechaelsen said. "We executed on both sides of the ball, (and) got a turnover on special teams that led to a score."
The Eagles were able to post 35 points in the first quarter alone.
The premier figures on the Eagles offense lived up to the expectations as running back Joey Anderson toted the rock just five times for 189 yards, good for an average of 34 yards per carry. The senior back also found the end zone four times.
Meanwhile, quarterback Alex Ravlin went 12/16 passing for 175 yards and also a touchdown toss.
"Those are two captains for the team, those are two guys our team looks to for leadership," Mechaelsen said. "Joey has taken on a bigger role this year than he has before, he's our primary back, and he's not really splitting carries. Alex started really progressing last year towards the end of the year near the end of our playoff run, he was playing some really good football, and I think that's carried over."
The duo have led the Eagles to be one of the top offenses in the state averaging over 59 points per game, good for first in Class 1A.
However, Mechaelsen says a number of players have stepped up this year both up front in the trenches, and out wide.
"Scott Pearson has been an all-state, all-district player for us in the past, and he leads our team in receptions right now, Collin Brandt has been a three or four year starter and he's not far behind," Mechaelsen said. "Wyatt Baker has played a lot of substantial snaps and catching a lot of balls, Josh Ravlin is stepping up at the receiver position."
Mechaelsen also shouted out his starters on the offensive line Friday, Thomas Huneke, Easton Eledge, Aiden Cline, Walter Ausdemore, Max Tiarks, and Tyler Jacobsen for exceeding expectations this season.
While the offense has hogged the spotlight, the Eagles defense has also been superb this season giving them the fifth best defense in terms of points per game with 9.4, and also the best point differential in Class 1A beating teams by an average of 50.4 points a game.
"I think that's a collective effort, the only real downfall defensively is there's a few games where we wish we started faster, but to the defense's credit they righted the ship," Mechaelsen said. "Over the past two weeks, when the varsity defense has been in the game, we've allowed zero points and minimal first downs."
Currently, senior Pearson leads the Eagles in tackles with 24.5, while defensive lineman Jacobsen leads in sacks with four, and Anderson playing at linebacker, leads in tackles for loss with 8.5.
As Underwood heads into their duel with Treynor, Mechaelsen is all too familiar with their squad as Mechaelsen has faced the Cardinals for 14 straight seasons. However, he adds their offense has added some extra layers this year.
"Just watching them on film a little bit this week, they're maybe a little bit more multi-dimensional offensively, getting them a little bit different formations and sets," Mechaelsen said. "They got a lot of athletes that run and catch the football. You know, they're not an overly big team, but they're very quick and very fast."
Mechaelsen says sticking to their defensive keys, and continuing to be multi-dimensional on offense.
"Just making sure when they want to run the option, we're aligned correctly and we're reading our keys, and we're not trying to make someone else's play, and just doing our job," Mechaelsen said. "Offensively, we want to continue to be multi-dimensional, we want to be able to control the line of scrimmage. I think everything starts there if you're wanting to run the football."
You can also hear the full interview with Head Coach Mechaelsen below.