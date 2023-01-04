(Underwood) -- A roster featuring a mix of well-known star power and unknown newcomers has Underwood wrestling off to a solid start in its 2022-23 campaign.
“It’s kind of a different group than we’ve had for quite a while,” Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. “We’re very, very young. It’s definitely been a learning experience. It’s a pretty steep learning curve with our schedule. A lot of the young kids on our team are trying to figure out how to compete at this level and the workload that’s required, but they’re doing a pretty good job of responding.”
The Eagles have endured a schedule, having competed in several of the state’s top tournaments.
“We’ve [made that schedule] just to stay really sharp with our upper-level kids,” Stephens said. “That can be good but that can also be bad when you have a young core group, because success is a tough thing to come by… so, we’re hoping that it evolves into something where they understand that they can compete and they do see improvement. But, the opposite can happen as well. You can lose all your confidence and feel like you’re up against the wall all the time, so we’re trying to help them through that and help them see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
One person who has seen that light is Gable Porter, a two-time state champion and one of the nation’s top wrestlers. The University of Virginia commit is 14-0 on the season and sits comfortably atop the Class 1A 132-pound rankings.
“[Porter] is the poster child for what you want as a high school athlete and a competitor,” Stephens said. “He’s the first guy in the room everyday and he’s the last guy to leave everyday. That sounds cliche, but it’s extremely true. He works with a purpose, his pace is high and he’s very focused. The kid just loves it, and that’s why he’s special, on top of the fact that he has unbelievable confidence every time he wrestles. It seems like the bigger the match, the better he does.”
While Porter garners most of the attention from the wrestling pundits around the state, his training partner, Blake Allen, is making quite the name for himself as well. Allen holds a 7-1 record and is currently ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds.
“[Allen] works extremely hard,” Stephens said. “When he’s in there, he’s 100% focused. He’s very good at a couple different things, which is why he’s successful, but he’s also just tough as nails. He’d rather lose an arm or a finger than give up a score in a match. That’s just internal. That’s just how he’s wired and it’s how he competes everytime.”
With roughly five weeks left until the postseason commences, Underwood’s remaining schedule doesn’t figure to get any easier.
The Eagles will travel to compete in some of the top events in the nation, including the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale and the Basehor Linwood Invitational in the Kansas City area.
“If you’re not measuring yourself against the best teams that you can and the best competitors that you can [all season], then you’re gonna go into [the postseason] with some uncertainty,” Stephens said. “We know that the guys that we have seen are just as good or better than the kids that we’ll be seeing [at state]. So having that, nothing is new. You’re not feeling a certain level for the first time when it’s important.”
Still, nothing changes in terms of aspirations for Underwood.
“[The goal] is the same every year no matter who the personnel is or what year it is on the calendar: we’re gonna compete at the absolute highest level that we can individually and continue to improve,” Stephens said. “If you can get better incrementally at little things everyday through an entire season, you’re gonna be better off at the end of the year than when you started.”
The Eagles will be back in action for the first time since the holiday break when they travel to Logan for a triangular dual with Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center Thursday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Stephens from Wednesday’s KMA Sports feature.