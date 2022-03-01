(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls basketball team is back at the state tournament for the first time since finishing back-to-back state championships in 2004.
The seventh-seeded Eagles (22-2) will meet second-seeded Denver (23-2) on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM on KMA-FM 99.1.
“We’ve planned to make it there (all year),” Eagles head coach Jasmyn Flynn told KMA Sports following their regional final win over Treynor. “We had it on our minds. I think we’ll come out just like we came in (against Treynor).”
Underwood’s trip to Des Moines is their fourth in school history, following a trio of state tournament appearances in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
This year’s qualifier touts one of the top five scoring defenses in the class, allowing 32.3 points per game, while also putting in 58.4 per game on offense (8th in 2A). Six-foot-three sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen leads the offense with 13.4 points per game, but senior Kendra Kuck is right behind her with 13.2.
Juniors Aliyah Humphrey (9.3 PPG), Leah Hall (7.5 PPG) and Ali Fletcher (2.6 PPG) round out the starting lineup while sophomore Cassidy Cunningham and freshmen Tieler Hull and Haley Stangle have been key reserves, especially defensively in a regional final that saw them hold Treynor to just 21 points.
“We work them really hard in practice,” Flynn said of her younger defensive standouts. “We put them on our best girls, and they have the confidence to do the job.”
They will have another tough task in trying to slow down a Cyclones offense that is averaging just under 60 points per game, ranking sixth in Class 2A. The North Iowa Cedar Conference team is led by senior Reese Johnson (16.0 PPG) and junior Grace Hennessy (15.5 PPG). Seniors Allison Bonnette (9.2 PPG), Sydney Eggena (6.5 PPG) and Avery Forde (6.3 PPG) are others in the projected starting lineup for Denver.
As a team, Denver ranks as the top three-point shooting squad in Class 2A with 173 makes on 524 attempts. Hennessy (49 makes), Bonnette (42) and Johnson (39) have all made at least 39. The Cyclones are in the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons, providing more state experience than the Eagles. However, Underwood ended just three points away from a trip last season.
“We were so close last year,” Jacobsen said. “It feels great to go this year, and I’m so happy to be able to make it for Kendra’s senior year.”
“It means a lot,” Kuck added. “I’m really proud of our team and the way we composed ourselves during the (regional final). It was a really good win for us.”
Hear the Underwood/Denver Class 2A state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1 Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM.