(Underwood) -- Underwood stayed hot on Thursday night with a thrilling, five-set victory over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference action on KMA-FM 99.1.
The KMA 1A/2A No. 9 Eagles edged KMA 1A/2A No. 3 and 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley (25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8) for their fifth consecutive win and sixth in a row of their WIC foe.
"Our energy, teamwork, ability to stay in the long rallies and playing together as a team was key," said Coach Liz Stein. "It was a fun atmosphere, and the girls played their hearts out."
"We were a little tentative," senior Alizabeth Jacobsen said. "But we got excited and were feeling it after the first set."
The first set laid the groundwork for the Eagles upset victory as they fought off a mid-set 7-0 run by Missouri Valley and finished strong to win 25-23.
"We really had to push," said setter Delaney Ambrose. "We knew it was not going to be easy. We came in and got the job done."
"We've battled with mental toughness all season," Stein said. "I really think getting set one put us on the right track. That was a big momentum shifter."
Missouri Valley responded by pulling away late in the second set to take it 25-20, evening the match at one apiece. Underwood scored the first six in the third and never trailed en route to a 25-19 victory. But Missouri Valley once again countered in the fourth with a dominant set to tie the match at 2-2.
Momentum seemed to be on the Lady Reds' side, but Underwood started the final set on a high note with the first three points and seven of the first nine. Missouri Valley whittled the deficit to 11-8, but the Eagles closed the match with four straight points to notch the thrilling win and put the rest of the WIC on notice.
"I just had to remind them to take a deep breath, mentally reset and take it one point at a time," Stein said.
"We had to get our mindsets in check," Jacobsen said. "And it worked."
Jacobsen paced the Underwood offense with a match-high 23 kills.
"I noticed the line was open most of the time, and high hands were working," she said. "So I just tried to use their blocks."
On defense, Jacobsen added four blocks. As a team, the Eagles tallied 14 stuffs at the net, led by four apiece from Jacobsen and Ambrose while Chloe Clawson added three, Cassidy Cunningham had two, and Taylor Krueger managed one block.
"We told the girls that if we were going to come in and get this game, we had to mix it up," Stein said. "Everybody contributed."
Krueger added seven kills in the win, and Aliyah Humphrey pitched in six. Ambrose played a hand in the majority of those kills, finishing the night with 35 assists.
"I was trying to push A(lizabeth) and Aliyah to the pins," she said. "That was working, and I tried to mix it up in the middle to get those blockers to move."
Libero Leslie Morales-Foote had a team-high 17 digs, while Leah Hall contributed 13 scoops.
Ava Hilts led Missouri Valley with 16 kills, and Ella Myler added 15. Henley Arbaugh and Maya Contreraz set them up with 21 and 20 assists, respectively. Four Lady Reds finished the night with double-digit digs: Myler (21), Contreraz (19), Addi Huegli (17) and Hilts (13).
Missouri Valley drops to 26-4 as they set their sights on next week's Western Iowa Conference Tournament. Mo. Valley's loss on Thursday allowed Treynor to clinch the WIC regular-season title thanks to a four-set win over Tri-Center.
Underwood's win moves the Eagles to 12-10, a far cry from their 3-9 start.
"A lot of the girls didn't have much varsity experience," Stein said. "I expected some bumps. But I think, with the team we are now, some of those games would go different if we played them again."
The Eagles also turn their attention to the WIC Tournament.
"We have slowly been getting better," she said. "I love our conference. You never know who is going to come out on top. We have to keep this mentality, energy and positivity going."
Click below to view the full interviews with Ambrose, Jacobsen and Coach Stein.