(Underwood) -- For the second straight season and ninth time in school history, Underwood softball treks to Fort Dodge for the state tournament.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (26-3) will meet No. 3 seed Central Springs (29-6) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Monday afternoon at 5:30 PM.
“The girls are super excited,” Coach Lea Crouse said. “Our goal was to get back there and get a win there. Any way that happens, that’s our goal.”
Underwood was a surprise entrant to the state tournament in 2020, upsetting West Monona in a regional final before a short-lived stay in Fort Dodge where they lost to Louisa Muscatine, 6-1.
Their hopes for their first state tournament win since 2004 and first state quarterfinal win since 2002 will likely rely on exactly what got them to this point. That’s strong defense, terrific pitching and timely hitting.
Underwood scored four two-out runs during their latest regional final win over West Monona this past Monday. Meanwhile, Ella Pierce recorded 10 outs in the final 11 batters she faced, taking control of the contest once her team gave her the lead.
“I went in there thinking we’re not done yet,” Pierce told KMA Sports. “I want to end it in Fort Dodge and go out saying we went to state for a second year in a row.”
Pierce has thrown 168 innings, struck out 150 and pitched to a 1.62 ERA this season for the Eagles. She’s been backed by a strong defense with a .949 fielding percentage and an offense hitting .330/.419/.433 for the year.
Pierce, herself, has been the team’s top hitter, breaking out with a .543/.583/.674 hitting line that includes nine doubles and a home run among 50 total hits. Twin sister and catcher Maddie Pierce is hitting .337 with 11 doubles and a home run, and yet another sister and sophomore shortstop Grace Pierce has a .385 batting average with 11 doubles of her own.
Others hitting over .300 include seniors Peyton Cook (.357) and Macy Vanfossan (.301) and sophomore leadoff hitter Ali Fletcher (.329). Fletcher was the catalyst for much of the offense in the regional final, smacking a pair of doubles among three hits, driving in a run and scoring a run.
“We just don’t give up,” Fletcher said. “We know we have three outs, so we’re going to take every opportunity.”
Other regular starters for the Eagles include seniors Belle Freese, Taylor Nelson and Allie Robertson while 8th graders Mary Stephens and Claire Cook have combined to appear in 43 games as courtesy or pinch runners and scored a combined 51 runs.
As one would expect, Central Springs brings plenty of their own success to the state tournament. The Panthers are making their eighth state tournament appearance – all since 2011 – and their seventh in a row. Like Underwood, Central Springs was eliminated in the opening round in 2020.
Sophomore pitcher Cooper Klaahsen boasts a 1.09 ERA with 238 strikeouts in just 129 innings pitched while junior Kaylea Fessler has a .500/.533/.750 hitting line with 14 doubles and five home runs among 58 total hits. Sophomore Lizzy Hamand has been the team’s top run producer, driving in 44 runs on 38 hits, including 10 doubles and six home runs.
Fessler and Hamand are two of just nine players with at least two home runs this year for the Panthers, led by junior Madisyn Kelley’s eight round-trippers. As a team, they have 35 home runs and 67 doubles while slugging .569.
Regardless of the opponent, Underwood will be looking to make some noise once the 2A tournament begins on Monday. As compared to last year, this team will be more than ready.
“Last year, we were really happy we went to state,” Ella Pierce said. “This year, we want to make some noise at state. We want to go in, saying that we made it there, we belong there and we’re going to show everyone what we’ve got.”
Hear the play-by-play on Monday at 5:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.