(Underwood) -- The only thing standing between the Underwood football program and their first state semifinal appearance since 2004 is perennial small-class 11-man power Van Meter.
The Eagles punched their ticket to a state quarterfinal with a dominant 42-17 victory over Mount Ayr.
Offensively, Underwood posted 432 offensive yards, led by Alex Ravlin's 252 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
"I thought we were really balanced," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We took what they gave us and kept them guessing."
Defensively, the Eagles thwarted Mount Ayr's rushing attack, holding the Raiders to 93 yards on 33 carries.
"It was kind of a bend, but don't break defense," Mechaelsen said. "Can't be too disappointed with that."
While the offense has earned the headlines for Underwood, the defense has been stellar throughout the season, holding their opponents to 52 points in their nine wins.
"I've been really pleased with the defense all year," Mechaelsen said. "I think they have carried us all season. The defense has been really, really steady all year long. We've prided ourselves on stopping the run."
Underwood's lone hiccup this season came on October 2nd when they lost 49-22 to OABCIG, the top-ranked team in Class 1A and defending Class 2A state champion.
Mechaelsen feels the loss served as a wakeup call to his team.
"You never want to lose a game, but I think that loss came at a good time for us," he said. "It exposed some of the weaknesses that we have and it forced us to get better in those areas if we wanted to become a better team. I think our kids took that to heart."
Underwood has found a rhythm since their late-season stumble and is one win away from their first state semifinal appearance since 2004. However, they will have to get past Van Meter to do so.
The Bulldogs enter the contest at 9-0 and have been a mainstay in Cedar Falls and are eyeing their fifth consecutive state semifinal.
Underwood is quite familiar with Van Meter. The two programs met in the 2014 playoffs -- which was Coach Mechaelsen's first year as a head coach. Van Meter won the contest 34-12.
Van Meter and Underwood have also recently met in other postseason activities with Van Meter getting the upper hand in the 2019 State Baseball Tournament and a regional volleyball final.
This year's Van Meter football squad is balanced, led by quarterback Jack Pettit, who has thrown for 974 yards and 15 scores while also running for 696 yards and 14 scores.
Junior Dalten Van Pelt has been the featured back for Coach Eric Trudo's squad with 1,433 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"They play extremely hard and are well-coached," Mechaelsen said. "They don't have a weakness, so it's going to be an extreme challenge, but a challenge I think our kids will accept."
Defensively, Underwood is hopeful to make Van Meter one-dimensional, which will be easier said than done.
"The first thing we try to do is stop the run," Mechaelsen said. "We will do our best to stop the run this week and force them to throw the ball. We will try to make them as one-dimensional as possible and see how everything shakes out."
The Eagles' offense will also have a tough challenge, facing a Van Meter defense that has pitched four shutouts this season.
"They have a really stout defense," Mechaelsen said. "We have to continue to be the way we were Friday night, which is balanced. We have to get production out of both parts of our offense. If we can do that and keep the defense guessing, I think that's to our advantage."
Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks will be in Van Meter Friday night with the call on the KMAX-Stream 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning around 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen can be heard below.