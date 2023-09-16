(Avoca) -- Underwood football used an effective ground game and some timely turnovers to beat AHSTW in a state-rated contest Friday night on the KMA Video Stream.
The KMA Sports State Rankings 1A No. 3 Eagles (2-1) began Class 1A District 8 action with a 28-12 win over 1A No. 8 AHSTW.
"Happy with the outcome," Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "Being 1-0 in district play is where we wanted to be. The kids played hard the entire four quarters."
Underwood's ground game allowed them to control the tempo Friday night. The Eagles pounded the rock 35 times for 207 yards.
It was a slow start, but we the running game got established and that changed the course of our offense. The success on the ground opened up the passing game, which accounted for 167 yards.
Senior running back Maddox Nelson led Underwood's rushing attack with 188 yards and two scores on 29 carries. Nelson's success came after a fumble on his second touch.
"The fumbles can't happen," Nelson said. "But when we were running the ball, that got our offense going. I knew I needed to get my crap together."
A good chunk of Nelson's yardage came after contact.
"I pride myself in not getting tackled by the first guy," he said. "It pays off when I can break a couple of tackles."
Sophomore quarterback Garrett Luett completed 13 passes for 167 yards. Mason Boothby led Underwood's receiving corps with five catches for 95 yards, while Josh Ravlin had four snags for 49 yards.
"The run set up the pass," Mechaelsen said. "We got the running game established, and that opened things up on the perimeter. Balance is key, but we're going to take what the defense wants to give us."
AHSTW capitalized on Underwood's slow start and struck first on a touchdown pass from Camden Soukup to Kayden Baxter. Underwood responded with a 97-yard drive, capped by a 16-yard score from Nelson.
Nelson added a 30-yard touchdown on the next drive to grow Underwood's lead to 14-6. A promising AHSTW drive ended with a Mason Boothby interception, setting up a touchdown run by Graham Jensen to give Underwood a 21-6 lead going into halftime.
AHSTW scored on their first drive of the second half with a touchdown pass from Soukup to Gavin Newcomb to whittle the deficit to 21-12. AHSTW put together another promising drive late in the third quarter, but Boothby snagged his second interception of the night and took it to the house to grow Underwood's lead to 28-12.
"I was playing off a bit," Boothby said. "I was playing for the deep ball because I got burned before. They threw the out, and I had it."
Underwood's defense had a masterful game plan against AHSTW star running back Luke Sternberg. The Eagles contained Sternberg to 68 yards on 20 carries.
"We knew going in their offense predicated on running the football," Mechaelsen said. "Every week, we want to stop the run. We did that well at times."
Soukup led AHSTW's offense with 305 all-purpose yards as the Vikings outgained Underwood 390-374. Soukup threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 115 yards. Baxter was his favorite target, with seven snags for 79 yards. AHSTW will look to snag their first district win next Friday when they host undefeated Treynor.
Underwood returns to 1A District 8 play next week when they host Shenandoah.
"We gotta take the good and continue to build on that," Mechaelsen said. "We have to figure out what has caused the bad plays. A lot can be self-corrected. It's just about repetition."
Click below to view the full interviews with Boothby, Nelson and Mechaelsen.