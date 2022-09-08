(Underwood) -- Underwood volleyball continues to put a tough opening weekend behind them. The Eagles (5-7, 1-0) rolled to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 Western Iowa Conference win over Tri-Center (6-7, 0-1) on Thursday.
The Eagles used late-set runs to win the opening two frames and cruised behind a 13-0 run to close out the sweep in the third.
“The energy, the support for one another and all the things we’ve been really focusing on (stood out),” Underwood head coach Liz Stein told KMA Sports. “We gave them maybe two good runs, but other than that we were really good about giving them a point or two and getting back on top of things.”
Junior Alizabeth Jacobsen had a big night with 17 kills and three aces while Delaney Ambrose passed out 38 assists, added four kills of her own and tallied eight digs.
“It was a shock to us,” Jacobsen said of the sweep. “We just got on a run, and when we get on a run, our energy is better. There is much better flow.”
Aliyah Humphrey pitched in nine kills, Grace Pierce scored five winners and and Koryn Trede posted three kills in the win for the Eagles, which won for the fifth time in their past seven matches. That’s following an 0-5 open to the year at the Harlan Tournament.
“The energy, communication and the mentality (have changed),” Coach Stein said. “All those basic things. The girls have switched those around from week one to week two. It’s a mental thing. Our bench has had energy, and the girls on the court have had energy.”
Underwood closed the opening set on a 9-4 run after splitting the first 32 points. In the second, they went from down 21-18 to a 25-22 triumph behind a big run from Jacobsen, who had kills on points 21, 23 and 24. And in the final set, Jacobsen served through a 13-0 run to put the match out of commission.
“Tonight, we really came out, and we knew what we had to do,” Ambrose said. “And we did it.”
Senior Preslie Arbaugh led the Tri-Center offense with 10 kills. Sophomore Meya Wingert had 29 assists, Taylor Kenkel posted nine digs and Mikenzie Brewer finished with six kills.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Stein, Jacobsen and Ambrose below.