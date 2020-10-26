(Underwood) — For the third time this year, the Underwood volleyball team took down Treynor, scoring a dominant sweep to move into a regional final.
The Eagles (26-5) did little wrong and spread the wealth around in a 25-17, 25-15, 26-24 sweep in their home gym. No. 9 Underwood will play No. 11 Van Meter (18-3) at West Central Valley Wednesday night for a trip to state.
"We had a fabulous start tonight," said Head Coach Paula Carman. "I was super proud of the girls. They really came out composed, but strong and aggressive. That's what we've been wanting to do is make sure that we come out focused and playing what we are capable of playing and not worrying about what the other team is going to do first."
Underwood built an early seven-point lead in the opening set and never looked back. Treynor made one run to get the set within one point at 18-17, but the Eagles scored the final seven points of the frame behind five kills from Zoe Rus and four winners from Delaney Ambrose.
The second set was a near mirror image, with Underwood racing out to an early 11-4 lead and building the lead to as many as 12 in the dominant set win.
The Eagles continued their balanced offensive attack in third, spreading the wealth between Rus, Macy Vanfossan, Ambrose, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Brianna Justsen. Treynor took the lead in the middle portion of the set and held a 21-18 advantage before Underwood rattled off three-straight to tie. The teams exchanged points and Underwood scored two more to get a match point. The Cardinals answered with two points on back-to-back Eagle errors, but consecutive kills by Vanfossan ended things.
On the night, Underwood was led by 14 kills from Rus, 12 kills from Vanfossan and 10 kills from Ambrose, while Jacobsen and Justsen added five winners apiece.
"It's been a big added bonus that we put into our offense last year," said Carman. "We had the hitters last year, but maybe just weren't as effective. Their efficiencies weren't as good, they weren't as aggressive, they weren't as confident. So another year under their belts has really helped them. We have a great outside game, but it really takes a lot of pressure off them when these other girls can perform the way they do. And then Zoe and Macy can still run. Our hitters do a great job of all feeding each other."
Of course, none of the offense goes without the setting of Peyton Cook, who dished out 38 assists.
"You see how well she moves, that's one thing that as a setter running a 5-1, they've got to be able to do," said Carman. "There's not a lot of setters in our area that are really as quick to the ball as what she is. She's really matured as far as making good choices and mixing things up and trusting those hitters and she feeds them the ball.”
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Carman, Rus and Cook in a video you can view below.
Treynor’s season comes to a close at 16-10. The Cardinals were led by eight kills from Madeline Lewis in the loss.