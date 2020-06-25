(Underwood) — For the second time this week, the Underwood Baseball team found themselves in a tight game. This time, they came out on top.
Underwood rallied from behind twice Thursday night to beat Treynor 7-2 in a key Western Iowa Conference battle. The win comes after the Eagles dropped a game to Tri-Center Monday 3-2.
“With high school baseball in general — and especially this sprint of a season — you’ve got to really forget what happened and move onto the next,” said Underwood Head Coach Andy Vanfossan. “If you dwell on it, you’re in trouble. They are 16,17,18 year old kids, so they are going to dwell on things. The teams that are going to be successful later in the season are the ones that can flush it and move on to that next pitch.”
Blake Hall turned in a gem for the Eagles, tossing a complete game and striking out 12. He scattered five hits and walked three while surrendering two earned runs.
“Obviously Treynor is a good hitting team,” said Hall. “I had to switch it up and throw a few changeups and curveballs. Everything seemed to be going over the plate.”
“Blake had a rough year on the mound last year,” said Vanfossan. “A lot of people overlooked him. He worked hard this offseason and during the quarantine. This was a game he deserved to win. He pitched well. He mixed speeds and hit his spots. It’s something he should be proud of himself for.”
Treynor struck first in the top half of the first inning. Will Halverson walked and moved to second on a Nate McCombs single. The Cardinals executed a double steal and then Halverson came around to score on a wild pitch.
Underwood evened things in the bottom half of the second. With two on and two out, Jake Reimer singled in a run. Things would stay quiet as both Hall and his counterpart McCombs settled in on the mound.
Treynor retook the lead in the fifth, as Ryan Bach doubled on a ball that was misplayed in center. Bach moved to third on a Halverson infield single and then scored on a sacrifice fly from McCombs.
It didn’t take the Eagles long to respond in their half of the fifth. Nick Ravlin drew a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on an error. He scored on an RBI single from Dylan Reimer. Reimer would come around to score after Treynor’s attempt at a 4-6-3 double play ended with the ball in right field to put Underwood in front 3-2.
Underwood added four insurance runs in the sixth off of two Treynor relievers. Jake Reimer notched his second RBI, while Ravlin doubled in two runs and came around to score himself on a throwing error.
Dylan Reimer finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jake Reimer was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI for Underwood. Ravlin scored twice and drove in two.
Treynor was led by a 2-for-4 performance by Bach.
Underwood moves to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the WIC, while Treynor falls to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the WIC.
You can view a full video with Vanfossan, Hall, Dylan Reimer and Jake Reimer below.