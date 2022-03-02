(Des Moines) -- The second-seeded Denver Cyclones advanced to a state semifinal on Wednesday morning, but Underwood made them earn it. The seventh-seeded Eagles (22-3) came up just short in their first state tournament appearance since 2004, falling 58-51 to the Cyclones (24-2) in a 2A state quarterfinal.
Underwood trailed by just one after one, put together a five-point advantage in the second and even held leads throughout the course of the third period.
“Today, we came out and left it all on the court,” Underwood head coach Jasmyn Ruth told KMA Sports. “They executed our game plan from start to finish and played as a team. They didn’t deviate away from anything that we do offensively or defensively. I was just really impressed with how we performed.”
After a slow start on both sides, both teams found their rhythm two and a half minutes into the game. Underwood put up five of the first seven points, but the Cyclones found a 9-2 run before Kendra Kuck’s late 3-pointer made it 15-14 after one.
The Eagles came out with the first six and 10 of the first 14 in the second period for either team’s biggest lead of the first half at 24-19. However, an 8-1 run for Denver gave them a 27-25 halftime advantage.
“It was new for all of us,” junior Aliyah Humphrey pitched in. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we came out and played really good. We settled in. Our (regional) final was packed, so that kind of helped.”
The Underwood defense held the combination of Reese Johnson (16.0 PPG), Grace Hennessy (15.6 PPG) and Allison Bonnette (9.2 PPG) to just nine total first-half points on 3-13 shooting.
“We watched film and kind of knew what they would do,” junior Leah Hall said. “We knew what to expect from their shooters and posts. We were switching screens, and we knew we would have to guard all of them at some point.”
The start of the third nearly mirrored the second with Underwood scoring eight of the first 11 to take a three-point lead. The Cyclones had another answer with 12 of the next 17, including a pair of treys from reserve Macy Matthias.
Denver pushed their lead as high as seven early in the fourth, but Underwood failed to go away quietly in pulling within three with 3:34 to go. The next four, though, came from the Cyclones, and the Eagles could get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Johnson found a rhythm for Denver in the second half, finishing with 12 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Hennessy also reached double figures with 10 points. However, it was Sydney Eggena (6.5 PPG coming in) and Macy Matthias (3.3 PPG) that picked up the biggest boost of the game with 27 combined points.
The lone Underwood senior Kendra Kuck led the scoring for the Eagles with 13 points while adding three steals.
“It means everything to (get Kuck to state),” Coach Ruth added. “She is the hardest worker in the room. She’s so positive and such a great leader. We’re going to miss her next year, but I’m really glad we were able to get her to experience this.”
“It was really fun being here with my team,” Kuck said. “We had a lot of fun in this atmosphere.”
Hall and Humphrey added 10 points each with Humphrey posting five assists and two steals. Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen played well in her first experience at state, finishing with nine points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Tieler Hull pitched in seven points off the bench.
“I think (the state experience) will really help us next year,” Jacobsen said. “This helps us to know what we need to do. We’re going to come back next year, but it will be hard to do without Kendra.”
“It’s going to light a fire,” Coach Ruth said. “We’re really excited to get back to work this summer, and hopefully be here again next year.”
View complete interviews with Coach Ruth, Humphrey, Jacobsen, Hall and Kuck below.