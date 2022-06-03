(KMAland) -- The Underwood girls soccer team placed four players on the Western Iowa Conference First Team.
Those honors went to Georgia Paulson, Madison Ehrens, Tieler Hull and Leslie Morales-Foote.
Treynor had three first-team choices: Peyton Scott, Clara Teigland and Josie Davidson.
Tri-Center also had three first-teamers: Miranda Ring, Marissa Ring and Rachel Hundtofte.
Zoe Heim (Logan-Magnolia), Madison Eckmann (AHSTW) and Sophie Caniglia (Missouri Valley) were also first-team tabs.
View the full teams below.