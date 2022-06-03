Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- The Underwood girls soccer team placed four players on the Western Iowa Conference First Team.

Those honors went to Georgia Paulson, Madison Ehrens, Tieler Hull and Leslie Morales-Foote.

Treynor had three first-team choices: Peyton Scott, Clara Teigland and Josie Davidson.

Tri-Center also had three first-teamers: Miranda Ring, Marissa Ring and Rachel Hundtofte.

Zoe Heim (Logan-Magnolia), Madison Eckmann (AHSTW) and Sophie Caniglia (Missouri Valley) were also first-team tabs.

View the full teams below.

Download PDF Copy of 2022 WIC Girls Soccer All - Conference.xlsx - Sheet1.pdf

