(KMAland) -- Six Underwood football players earned first-team recognition on the 1A District 8 while Treynor posted five.
First-team honorees for the Eagles included Joey Anderson (RB), Alex Ravlin (QB), Scott Pearson (WR/LB), Collin Brandt (WR/LB), Easton Eledge (OL/DL) and Stevie Barnes (DL). Walter Ausdemore (DL) and Chase Ryan (DB) were selected to the second team while Tyler Jacobsen, Wyatt Baker and Gage Savin were honorable mentions.
Treynor's Adley Drake (LB), Owen Mieska (DB), Todd Pedersen (TE), Caleb Iliff (DL) and AJ Schiltz (DL) were first-team nods while Kaden Miller (FB) and Jaxon Schumacher (RB) were selected to the second team and Payton Chapman, Kayden Dirks and Caden Hill were honorable mentions.
Kuemper had four first teamers: Cal Wanninger (DL), Isaac Evans (OL), Max Pietig (LB) and Trevor Rial (DB). Nate Overmohle (WR) and Evan Adams (DL) made the second team while Jared Hausman, Taye Vonnahme and DJ Vonnahme were honorable mentions.
View the full list of selections below.