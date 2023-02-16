(KMAland) -- Six KMAland wrestlers still have a shot at a Class 1A state championship after Thursday's session at the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament.
And three of the six semifinalists hail from Underwood.
The Eagles currently sit ninth in the team standings with 41.5 points. A large chunk of those points came from Gable Porter (132), Blake Allen (138) and Maddox Nelson (152), all of whom are into the semifinals.
For Porter, his semifinal berth is just another stepping stone towards his fourth consecutive finals match and third state title. He beat Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) by tech fall.
"It felt pretty good," Porter said. "I got to my snapdowns and got points on top."
Porter is one win away from joining the list of four-time state finalists.
"Just like any other year, the goal is to win," he said. "I'm focused on winning."
Porter gets Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) in the semifinals on Friday.
After a heartbreaking loss in last year's semifinals, Underwood junior Blake Allen is back. Allen had a fun quarterfinal bout with Kolt Knaack (North Tama). With the match tied at two, Allen loaded up a throw and stuck Knaack for the fall, securing his spot in the semifinals.
"I saw an opportunity to come up, and I ran with it," Allen said. "There's a lot of emotion in this tournament. You have to adapt and keep moving on."
The top-seeded Allen gets Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) in the semifinals.
"Stay focused and composed," Allen said. "I'll focus on my attacks and be ready to go."
Nelson is into the semifinals after a wild quarterfinal victory over Preston Prazak (Central Springs).
"I'm at a loss for words," Nelson said. "I've wanted to be here since I was little."
Nelson trailed 4-1 after the first period but managed seven points in the third period to force overtime. Seventeen seconds into sudden-victory overtime, Nelson secured a takedown to clinch his spot in the semifinals.
"I started off slow, but as the match got one, we both got tired," Nelson said. "That's when I got to my attacks. I saw a leg. I knew I needed two, so I went for it."
Nelson faces top-seeded Kellen Smith (West Hancock) in the semifinals.
"It's going to take a lot," Nelson said. "I have to get to my attacks and wrestle a tough match. If I can get to the legs, things will be OK."
Teammate Carson Thomsen (126) is still in play for a medal in the consolations.
Like Porter, Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (160) is chasing a third state title. Reisz reached the semifinals with a first-period pin of Avery Vaske (Starmont). Reisz will face Max McGill (Woodbury Central) in the semifinals.
Lo-Ma's Kalab Kuhl (106), Corbin Reisz (126) and Layne Brenden (152) are on the backside of the bracket.
Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra is chasing a second consecutive state title. Becerra is only two wins away after a tech-fall win over Austin Etzel (Wilton) in the quarterfinals. Becerra faces Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) in the semifinals.
Becerra is one of three Missouri Valley wrestlers headed into day three. Riley Radke (145) and Ben Hansen (160) are in the consolations.
Treynor's Dan Gregory assured the Cardinals of their first semifinalist in quite some time with a dramatic overtime win over Ogden's David Hammer.
"It feels good," Gregory said. "But it's just one more step to my goal."
Gregory's sudden-victory takedown broke a 1-1 tie and handed Gregory a spot in the final four.
"The match went longer than I wanted," he said. "My shots weren't hitting well. I saw the opportunity and took it. I got it with a blast double. When it comes down to it, you can't be hesitant when you need your two."
The win secures Gregory of finishing no worse than sixth -- a two-spot improvement from last year's finish.
Treynor has never had an individual champion. Gregory can move one step closer to changing that when he faces top-seeded Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) in the semifinals.
Twenty-four of the 68 KMAland Class 1A state qualifiers still have a shot at a medal heading into Friday. Action begins Friday morning at 9 with the fourth round of consolations, affectionately known as the "blood round," and the semifinals.
Riverside's Davis Bramman (106) and Kellen Oliver (120), Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha (106), Southwest Valley's Brayden Maeder (113), Southeast Warren-Melcher-Dallas' Brayden Scheffers (126) and Logan Montgomery (182), Lenox's Dylan Stein (132), St. Albert's John Helton (138) and David Helton (152), CAM's Brian South (160), Nodaway Valley's Ashton Honnold (195) and AHSTW's Henry Lund (220) are in the blood round.
View the full Class 1A diary below.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) drops to consolations, Davis Bramman (Riverside) drops to consolations
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances to semifinals, Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations
126: Carson Thomsen (Underwood) drops to consolations, Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to semifinals, Dylan Stein (Lenox) drops to consolations
138: Blake Allen (Underwood) advances to semifinals
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Maddox Nelson (Underwood) advances to semifinals
160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semifinals
195: Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations
220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) drops to consolations
285: Daniel Gregory (Treynor) advances to semifinals
Class 1A Third Round Consolations
106: Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations
120: Kellen Oliver (Riverside) advances
126: Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances, Aiden Golston (Moravia) is eliminated
132: Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated
138: John Helton (St. Albert) advances
145: Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) is eliminated, Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) advances, Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated
152: David Helton (St. Albert) advances
160: Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) is eliminated, Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) advances, Brian South (CAM) advances
170: Owen Hoover (CAM) is eliminated
182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances
195: Jake Cox (Lenox) is eliminated, Colin Jacobs (Southwest Valley) is eliminated
220: Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) is eliminated
285: Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated
Class 1A Second Round Consolations
106: Avery Vacek (Underwood) is eliminated, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) advances
113: Max Pollock (Wayne) is eliminated, Jett Sornson (Treynor) is eliminated, Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated, Owen Nepple (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
120: Kellen Oliver (Riverside) advances, Elijah Wheeldon (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated, Gryphen McDermott (Tri-Center) is eliminated
126: Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances, Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center) is eliminated, Aiden Golston (Moravia) advances
132: Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) advances, DJ Islas (East Union) is eliminated, Jack Branan (Riverside) is eliminated, Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
138: John Helton (St. Albert) advances, Chase England (Lenox) is eliminated, Hadyn Walters (East Union) is eliminated, Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
145: Danny Kinsella (Treynor) is eliminated, Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated, Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) advances, Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) advances, Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
152: Sampson Henson (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated, David Helton (St. Albert) advances
160: Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) advances, Brian South (CAM) advances, Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) advances, Zach Robbins (Treynor) is eliminated
170: Logan Wearmouth (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated, Will Healy (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated, Owen Hoover (CAM) advances, Hayden Huen (Underwood) is eliminated
182: Tate Haffner (Southwest Valley) is eliminated, Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard) is eliminated, Terrian Islas (East Union) is eliminated, Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances, Levi Young (Treynor) is eliminated
195: Jake Cox (Lenox) advances, Colin Jacobs (Southwest Valley) advances
220: Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) is eliminated, Caden Forristall (Riverside) is eliminated, Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances
285: Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) advances, RJ Dishong (Griswold) is eliminated, Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) is eliminated, Matthew McDanel (Moravia) is eliminated