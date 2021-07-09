(Underwood) — The Underwood softball team put three big innings together and cruised into a regional final with an 11-2 win over Tri-Center Friday.
The Eagles (24-3) picked up their fourth win of the season over the Trojans and are one win away from a return trip to the state tournament.
“We took a few extra cuts in the cage before the game,” said Underwood Head Coach Lea Crouse. “We talked about using our pitch at the plate and how we capitalize on the bases. We wanted to keep them on their toes and make them make a play. Usually, that works out for us.”
Following a scoreless first, Underwood put up three runs in the second. Macy Vanfossan hit a one-out single and Belle Freese followed with a walk. After a fly out, both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. The next pitch rolled to the backstop and kicked up the line, allowing both runs to score. Ali Fletcher followed with a single, moved to third on two wild pitches and scored on a fielder’s choice to put the Eagles in front.
“We got a couple good walks and that helps to get people on the bases,” said Crouse. “And then we put the ball in play. Our girls are good about putting it in play hard, you just don’t always know where it’s going to be. They did a good job of that tonight.”
Tri-Center got one run back in the fourth when Mikenzie Brewer reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to third on an error and then scored on a safety squeeze.
Underwood responded in the bottom half and took control of the contest with a five-run frame. Ella Pierce hit a two-RBI single and Maddie Pierce followed two batters later with a three-RBI double to put the Eagles up 8-1.
The Trojans again scored a single run in the fifth, when Mollie Nelson led-off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on an error.
Again it was Underwood responding in the bottom half. Taylor Nelson plated two runs with a triple in the gap and then scored on a passed ball to put the game out of reach.
Maddie Pierce and Nelson both finished with two hits and three RBIs at the plate, while Fletcher reached three times and scored three times. Ella Pierce added two hits and two RBIs, plus nine strikeouts and no earned runs in the circle to pick up the win.
Underwood will try for a second-straight trip to the state tournament Monday night in a regional final against West Monona at 7 p.m at home.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Ella Pierce and Crouse in a video interview you can view below.
Nelson paced Tri-Center offensively with two hits.