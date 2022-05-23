(Underwood) -- Underwood running back Joey Anderson terrorized defenses last season. Now he hopes to do the same at Wartburg, where he will join a familiar face.
"I started playing football way back when," Anderson said. "Playing college football has always been a dream of mine. When the opportunity arose, I just had to jump on it."
Anderson's opportunity to play college football came after a monster senior season where he churned for 1,757 yards and 32 touchdowns last season.
"The number of carries I got showed what I could do on the field," Anderson said.
His success in the backfield led to college interest, particularly from Buena Vista and Wartburg.
He initially thought he would end up at Buena Vista but ultimately chose Wartburg.
"BV is a great place," Anderson said. "But Wartburg one-upped everything. The coaches were so interested in us, and it made us feel good. Wartburg was the place."
The academics at Wartburg made it an easy choice.
"I had to keep the academics in mind," he said. "I want to become a mechanical engineer, and that's one of the main focuses at Wartburg. They have great ties, so that was a nudge towards Wartburg."
Anderson won't be alone when he heads to the Waverly-based school. Teammate Collin Brandt has also committed to the Knights.
"It's nice to have a familiar face coming up with me," Anderson said. "We're going to room together. We've been friends forever. It makes the move to Wartburg easier."
Anderson and Brandt join a Wartburg program that went 7-3 last season.
While he wants success on the field, Anderson also wants to enjoy the college lifestyle.
"It would be nice to make more friends and show what I can do at running back," he said. "I want to improve myself and get the education I need."
