(Underwood) -- Underwood football got their first taste of the 2022 postseason in Week 8 of the regular season on Friday night. After trailing at halftime, the KMA Sports No. 2 Eagles (8-0) responded to claim a 28-20 road win over Kuemper Catholic that clinched Class 1A District 8.
“It was a great game,” Eagles head coach Nate Mechaelsen told KMA Sports, “and it actually came at a good time for us. To have a playoff-type game right before the playoffs start is going to do our team a lot of good.”
The win clinched an undefeated regular season and district title for the second consecutive year.
“We did have to battle quite a bit of adversity and our kids responded,” Mechaelsen added. “Come playoff time, that is going to happen each and every week. We’ve got to understand how to deal with that and how to move forward.”
The playoffs are something the Underwood program is getting plenty used to, as they’ve earned their fourth consecutive appearance, 10th in the last 15 years and 16th overall.
“I feel good about our maturity and the experience our squad brings into the postseason,” Mechaelsen said. “We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of big football games, and that helped us on Friday night. They understood the magnitude of the moment, and that helped us battle back in the second half. Hopefully, we can rely on that kind of leadership moving forward, and we’ll lean on that in the postseason.”
The Eagles have a talented and experienced senior under center in Alex Ravlin, who has thrown for 1,711 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for another 319 and three scores. Three of the top five tacklers on defense — Wyatt Baker, Gage Savin and Ravlin — are all seniors, and Walter Ausdemore, Thomas Huneke and Aiden Cline are all seniors on an offensive line that has been northing short of dominant.
“I think our senior leadership is going to keep our team focused,” Mechaelsen said. “We’ll talk about it each week, but I think what’s going to drive our team more than anything is the shortcomings we’ve had the last couple years and maybe not getting as far as we had hoped.”
Underwood has been right on the doorstep of a trip to the UNI Dome in recent years. They lost in the state quarterfinal round each of the last two years to eventual state finalists.
“We’re focused on one game at a time this year,” Mechaelsen added, “but what’s going to drive us as far as we can is some of those unsuccessful games and some of those losses the last couple years. We’ve been right in those games and just unable to finish one way or another. At the same time, we’ll take a one-game-at-a-time mentality because we understand you can’t have any hiccups in the playoffs. You don’t get any redos.”
This week, the focus for Underwood is on Interstate 35 (3-5) in their Class 1A state first round game. The Roadrunners lost their last three games of the regular season, including two by a combined seven points. They also sustained a pair of 13-point losses to start the year. Only top-ranked Van Meter has had their way with the No. 4 seed in 1A District 7.
“Just looking at their scores and their schedule, it looks like they have been in a lot of close games,” Mechaelsen said. “Their last three haven’t gone the way they’ve wanted it to. I know offensively they’re going to be a little bit of spread and will be under center some. They mix defensively in a 3 and a 4 front, and they have a lot of good athletes and tradition, so we will have to be ready to go on Friday night.”
I-35 has maintained offensive balance throughout the season with 834 yards passing from junior quarterback Grady Dodds and 576 on the ground from junior Eli Green. Seniors Nick and Ryan Steinlage have also been offensive weapons with 214 yards rushing and a team-high 290 yards receiving, respectively.
“I think we’ve got to get off to a fast start,” Coach Mechaelsen said. “We did not get off to a fast start (against Kuemper). We get off to a fast start, and we can dictate the way we want to play a little bit more.
“We’re going to have to get takeaways in the postseason to be successful. Last postseason, that’s one thing where we really came up short on. We stopped getting takeaways in the postseason. We weren’t winning the turnover battle, and that’s eventually going to hurt you. For the most part, we’ve been assignment sound and doing our job, but we just have to continue to do that moving forward.”
John Tiarks will have reports throughout the night from Underwood/I-35 during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 9 coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.