(Underwood) -- Two premier KMAland 11-player football programs open their seasons on Thursday with an intriguing matchup on the KMA Video Stream.
As Underwood readies for their test against defending Class 4A state champion Lewis Central, Coach Nate Mechaelsen likes the preseason progression he has seen from his squad.
"This is the point in the preseason where you're ready to line up against somebody else," Mechaelsen said. "Our kids have been working hard. They continue to work hard every year. This year is no different. We're ready to line up and get a game under our belt."
The Eagles are coming off a pair of successful seasons in which they reached the state quarterfinals.
The names and faces are different, but the foundation is set, and the expectations are the same.
"The guys in the program understand the expectation," Mechaelsen said. 'We have a standard. It's their job to live up to that every day. We try to do things to get better daily. For the most part, we've done that. I look forward to watching them strap it up again."
Reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Alex Ravlin returns to his quarterback position. Ravlin threw for 2,358 yards and 27 touchdowns last year while also rushing for 408 yards and four scores.
"Alex is one of our hardest workers," Mechaelsen said. "He's grown from a year ago and gotten better. He put the time into his craft throughout the offseason. He's one of the first guys at practice. I think he's primed for a big season. We'll use him in multiple ways so he's as effective as we can make him."
Graham Jensen, Maddox Nelson and Gage Savin will join Ravlin in the backfield. Jensen and Nelson look to fill the void left by Joey Anderson, who rushed for 1,757 yards and 32 touchdowns last year.
Jensen had 124 yards and a score on 22 totes last season, and Nelson managed 25 hauls for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
"Maddox really came on last year," Mechaelsen said. "He started to mature last year. Those three guys will be the predominant guys back there."
The Eagles graduated last year's top four receivers. Junior Mason Boothby is their top returner after catching 19 balls for 257 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Underwood relied on an experienced defense last year. Their top three tacklers have graduated, but Wyatt Baker (26 tackles, 9 TFL), Ravlin (30 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Josh Ravlin (22.5 tackles, 2 TFL), Savin (21 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Jensen (17.5 tackles, 10 TFL) and Jack Vanfossan (13 tackles, 1 TFL) return to the Eagles' defense.
"We've talked to our guys about being a stable program known for winning," Mechaelsen said. "If that's the case, you lose good football players every year and guys behind them step up. We have some guys ready to step up. Our expectations don't change. We were a good defensive unit last year. We want to be a good defensive unit this year."
The Eagles' first test of 2022 won't be easy as they take on defending Class 4A champion Lewis Central.
An opponent like Lewis Central might sound daunting, but Underwood pounced at the opportunity to play Lewis Central.
"We wanted to schedule some larger teams," Mechaelsen said. "When they called and asked if we could play, that fit the bill of what we wanted to do. We want to challenge ourselves and have our kids see the best programs around us. We couldn't pass up."
Knocking off Lewis Central won't be easy as the Titans have many key contributors from last year's championship team, such as Northern Iowa quarterback commit Braylon Kammrad and Division I running back prospect Jonathan Humpal. While the task is daunting, Mechaelsen and his team welcome the challenge.
"They're one of the best programs in the entire state," he said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to mix it up with a program like that."
Check out the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.