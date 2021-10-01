(Treynor) -- In a game that Underwood was heavily favored, the Eagles lived up to the challenge and took down the Treynor Cardinals 45-0.
While the first half was a close battle, the second half featured one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent Underwood football history.
"I thought the last three weeks we've not necessarily been tested, and we need a battle like this and I thought Treynor was an incredibly physical team," Head Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "It was a hard fought win, and we needed a hard fought win."
Offensively for the Eagles, running back Joey Anderson was somewhat limited by a stout front five for Treynor led by seniors Caleb Iliff and AJ Schiltz. However, as one star was slowed, another stepped forward and that was Eagles quarterback Alex Ravlin.
"Alex is a gamer, I'm glad he's on our team," Mechaelsen said. "I say this a lot, but the bigger the game the bigger he plays. Last year, we had a big night running the football, tonight, we didn't run it as well as we'd like and he really stepped up with his group of receivers."
Ravlin would total nearly 300 passing yards on the night and spread the ball around as well.
"It's really nice having some depth and especially creating connections with guys on all levels," Ravlin said. "I feel really comfortable putting it with any receiver we have, and all of them have proven to me that they can go out there and make plays, so putting the ball in their hands and trusting them is all I can do."
However, it was two big plays in the first quarter from Ravlin that got the Eagles going quickly, as he connected with Scott Pearson on two big touchdowns in the first quarter, including one for 94 yards.
"He's a big play receiver, and he kind of showed his capabilities there in the first half, we had a pretty good play design, they were leaving the middle of the field open," Mechaelsen said. "The second one was over the middle, the first one, he made a really nice catch on third down and tip-toeing down the sideline and got a really nice block."
Ravlin would also connect in the second half with Jack Vanfossen on a nine-yard touchdown and Collin Brandt on a deep ball down the side line in the fourth quarter. Ravlin also added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
However, it truly was the defensive performance that put this game over the edge for Underwood severely limiting the offensive weapons of Treynor including running back Jaxon Schumacher who saw minimal touches throughout the game.
"These guys continue to hit Friday night and be ready to play, you know I've been head coach here for eight years and I thought this was one of the best defensive performances that we've had," Mechaelsen said. "Super, super proud of that side of the ball, we started fast."
By halftime, Easton Eledge, Stevie Barnes, Carter Davis, and Tyler Jacobsen had all brought down Cardinal ball carriers in the backfield. And the tackles for loss only continued to mount for the Eagles.
Clutch third down stops in the third quarter also allowed Underwood multiple drives with great starting field position, allowing them to slowly run away with the victory.
"The coaches really harped on us to do our jobs, fill our spots, don't overdo our jobs, and don't try to do anybody else's job," Ravlin said. "We trust each other really well. We all go out there and we make sure we know what we're doing."
Ravlin himself also found his way into the backfield for a pair of tackles for loss as well.
Underwood came into the game leading Class 1A in tackles for loss with 57 and extended that lead tonight.
With the win, Underwood moves to 6-0 on the year, and 3-0 in District 8 play, and now gear up for West Monona next Friday, who are coming off a 39-0 win over MVAOCOU.
Meanwhile, the loss brings Treynor to 4-2 on the year, who look to bounce back next week against Kuemper Catholic, who are coming off a 20-19 over East Sac County.
You can find the full video interviews with Head Coach Nate Mechaelsen and quarterback Alex Ravlin below.