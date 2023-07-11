(Denison) -- Underwood baseball used a stellar pitching performance and a big seventh inning to punch their ticket to the State Baseball Tournament for the third time in school history Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Class 2A no. 5 Underwood Eagles (23-3) took a 3-1 lead headed into the final inning before their bats came alive to push across another four runs and walk away with a 7-1 Substate Final win over the Clarinda Cardinals (16-10).
"It was a team win," Underwood Head Coach Andy Vanfossan told KMA Sports. "We talked about the bottom of our order making things happen--Mason (Boothby) and Garrett (Luett) had some hits tonight--but it was our bottom of the order, (Luke) Seidler lays down the bunt and Gus (Bashore) gets a big hit and that's our sixth and seventh guy. They're buying into what we're preaching and we tell them they're not going to get a hit every time, but just put the ball in play and good things can happen."
This is the second time in five years the Eagles are headed to state, but with no seniors on the team this year, it's a first for the young and talented roster.
"We're really young and people were sort of overlooking us at the beginning of the season because of that," said Mason Boothby. "Our younger guys have really stepped up and we only have four juniors and no seniors. It feels good having a young team knowing we can all come back next year."
The Eagles were able to small ball their way to three runs through the first six innings. However, much of the success early was thanks to a stellar performance on the mound from Freshman Garrett Luett, who pitched a complete game giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out 10 and walking one.
"I was just able to battle all night and all the guys behind me were making plays," said Luett. "I was just able to throw strikes and it worked out."
"He's a competitor and he wanted the ball tonight," said Vanfossan. "He threw all three pitches for strikes and located well. He did a fantastic job and did everything we asked him to do."
After the Eagles scored one run in the second on an error, Luett also helped himself by driving in a run in the third on a single to give his team a 2-0 lead. The Eagles had more offensive opportunities early, including stranding the bases loaded in the fifth, but the Eagles ground out another run in the sixth when Gus Bashore scored from third on an error. But, in the seventh, Luett opened the inning with a single to shallow left field before Ryker Adair got on on an error, and Bashore was walked to load the bases. Then after two straight grounders and errors to shortstop, Luett and Adair were able to score.
"This was a pretty soft infield and I know ours is pretty rough and I'm guessing Clarinda's is pretty rough so it really slows things down and (Cole) Baumgart makes those plays nine out of 10 times, but I would imagine it had something to do with the speed and not being able to go and attack it like you would if it was hard," said Vanfossan. "But again, it goes to the boys buying in and battling with two strikes."
"We've just had the mentality of passing the baton all year and that's what we did in that last inning," said Luett. "It was a bunch of singles and walks and we end up scoring four. It was just really great."
Additionally, Boothby drove in the game's final two runs on a two-RBI single, which was also his third hit of the night.
"I was just going up there with lots of confidence," said Boothby. "Just knowing something good is going to happen, not being scared of anything and it worked out for me."
Luett then retired the side in the bottom of the seventh and punched his team's ticket to state.
"Early on it was my change-up that worked really well, and then I just stuck with my fastball the rest of the game," said Luett. "That's what was getting me all my outs so I didn't want to go away from it."
Bashore, Easton Robertson, and Nick Hackett chipped in with a hit, while Bashore and Jack Vanfossan also picked up walks. Meanwhile, for Clarinda, James McCall pitched for 6.1 innings tossing 110 pitches, allowing six hits, and striking out five. Cole Baumgart had two hits, while Andrew Jones and Leland Woodruff chipped in with one each. While the records may have favored Underwood, Vanfossan says they would not overlook Clarinda's experience in the substate final and hope to carry an "underdog" mentality into the state tournament.
"(Clarinda) got us a couple years ago 2-1 at our place and they got back again and they're experienced and win or lose, we told (our guys) we were proud of them, but we kind of considered ourselves the underdogs since they had been through this before and it was new for us," said Vanfossan. "I think we're going to keep that same mentality going up to Carroll. You have to take care of what you can control."
While Clarinda's strong season comes to a close at 16-10, Underwood now prepares for a State Quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
"It's just one game at a time, one inning at a time, and one pitch at a time," said Boothby.
You can check out the full interviews with Luett, Boothby, and Vanfossan below: