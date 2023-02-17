(Underwood) -- The district finals are awaiting Underwood boys basketball after the Eagles trounced Red Oak 72-41 in the semifinals Friday.
Hot shooting and suffocating defense led Underwood (19-3) past the Tigers (8-15).
“We played hard tonight,” Underwood head coach Brad Blum said. “I was most pleased about how we got a couple key players in foul trouble early but we had a couple bench guys who stepped up and did their role, and dominated the minutes when they were in. That helped pull us through.”
Josh Ravlin paced the Eagles with 23 points.
“I’ve been off the last two weeks, my shots haven’t been going in,” Ravlin said. “It’s about staying consistent, having the same form. It’s worked all season, so it was bound to come back.”
Underwood came out with relentless ball pressure and flawless offensive sets, building a 22-4 lead early in the second quarter.
“For us, it always starts with our defense,” Blum said. “We had guys do a really good job when they were guarding their man, we did a really good job on help defense and then we were able to secure that possession with a defensive rebound and get out and go.”
As the game wore on, the Eagles continued to dominate on both ends of the floor, eventually taking a 35-16 lead into the halftime break.
Defense remained the key to Underwood’s success, as the Eagles stifled Red Oak’s offensive attack outside of Max DeVries, who still finished with 24 points despite starting 0-of-8 from the field.
“When we’re locked in, we’re athletic enough that we can make things difficult on guys,” Blum said. “I think we were able to do that. It helped that we got a lead so [Red Oak] had to force a few things here and there and that played out to our favor.”
Underwood never let up, as Ravlin continued raining down shots from beyond the arc. He finished with five three-pointers on the night.
“[Ravlin] is a shooter and he’s got a shooter mentality,” Blum said. “It really doesn’t matter if he misses a couple, he still knows he’s gonna pull the trigger if he has an open look. He’s got plenty of confidence and we have confidence in him and in the other guys when they’re open.”
Underwood now advances to the district finals, where it will meet an all-too-familiar foe: Treynor.
The Eagles have dropped 13 straight to their conference rival, and the Cardinals are 36-1 since 2002 against Underwood.
It’s no secret that Treynor is Underwood’s kryptonite, but the Eagles still enter with confidence.
“It’s been a while [since we beat Treynor],” Blum said. “It’s not impossible. We’ve got a tough hill to climb. We’ll put our best foot forward and hope we can come out on top.”
Underwood and Treynor will face off in the Class 2A District 7 Finals Monday at 7 P.M. at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln high school.
View full video interviews with Ravlin and Blum below.