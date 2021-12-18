(Missouri Valley) -- After three years of knocking on the door, the Underwood wrestling team kicked it open on Saturday and cruised to a Western Iowa Conference title.
The Eagles tallied 264 points, claimed six championships and had nine finalists.
"I thought we did a good job of competing," said Underwood Coach Joe Stephens. "It takes everybody to score a lot of points. Everybody wants to win this tournament. This is the first time we've come in healthy. You can't control those things, but we did a good job of controlling what we can."
The Allen family brought home three of Underwood's titles thanks to gold-medal performances from Molly (106), Blake (120) and Westin (126).
Molly earned her crown with an impressive 9-2 win over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) in the finals.
"I was pumped," she said. "I was just getting to my shots and doing one thing at a time."
The youngest Allen's title set the stage for the family hat trick.
"It feels so good," she said. "It felt amazing. Blake told me that me winning gave him adrenaline."
Blake carried that adrenaline into his title match, where he edged Jace Rose by a 4-3 decision. The win avenged his loss to Rose in last year's finals. He never trailed but had to fight off a late surge from Rose and prevented the comeback.
"He's a good competitor," Allen said about Rose. "I got to my offense early, and my conditioning is good, so I was able to hold on for the win. He's 2-0 against me, so this was a good win."
Westin concluded the 3-0 day for the family with a second-period victory over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia).
"It means a lot," he said. "I worked hard in the offseason and did a lot in the summer. I'm getting back in rhythm.'
Teammate Hagen Heistand joined the Allens on top of the medal stand, claiming gold at 145 pounds. Heistand put on a takedown clinic in the finals with a 25-10 win over Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley).
"I just kept on hitting some slick shots and attacked when it felt right," he said. "I'm really good on my feet, and I know that. When I can get takedowns with ease, I keep on doing that."
Heistand reached a career milestone on Saturday with his 150th career win.
"It means a lot," he said. "I've had a great season and great career."
Gable Porter (138) and Carter Davis (195) were also champions for the Eagles. Carson Thomsen (132), Thomas Huneke (220) and Easton Eledge (285) were runners-up.
Logan-Magnolia fell one spot shy of a fourth consecutive conference title, but they did have two individual champions -- Wyatt Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen (285).
Johnsen didn't mess around in his bracket, pinning Treynor's Daniel Gregory and Underwood's Easton Eledge in 41 and 40 seconds, respectively, to claim his third conference title.
"It was a good day for me," he said. "I came into the day wanting to have fun and wrestling my match. I came out as the aggressor."
Missouri Valley entertained their home crowd with a third-place finish and two individual champions: Eli Becerra (113) and Riley Radke (132).
Becerra beat Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 8-5, in a highly-anticipated finals match.
"I wrestled pretty good," Becerra said. "I kept on him and didn't let up."
AHSTW took fourth in the team standings and received a championship from Denver Pauley at 170 pounds.
Treynor completed the top five, tallying 130 points. Caleb Iliff brought home a conference title for the Cardinals after a wild match at 160 pounds.
"I put in the work, and it's a good feeling for sure," Iliff said.
Iliff trailed AHSTW's Garrison Gettler 6-1 but worked a mad scramble into a pin.
"I go out there every match and wrestle my hardest," he said. "Luckily, it turned out good. My shots were hitting, and I just did what I did. It worked for the best today."
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg claimed his second conference title after a stingy 5-1 win over Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) -- his second of the year over the fellow state-ranked grappler.
"I knew I didn't shoot as well as I should have in the first match," he said. "I did better today, and it worked. I was taking good shots and in position all the time."
Nielsen earned his title with a second-period pin of Underwood's Thomas Huneke.
"The WIC is really good at wrestling," he said. "I'm proud to have wrestled as good as I did and come out on top."
Riverside was the lone team without an individual champion but did receive runner-up performances from Jace Rose (120) and Nolan Moore (152) on their way to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
KMA Sports spoke with Coach Stephens and several WIC champions after the meet. Click below to view those interviews.
WIC INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Molly Allen (Underwood)
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
120: Blake Allen (Underwood)
126: Westin Allen (Underwood)
132: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley)
138: Gable Porter (Underwood)
145: Hagen Heistand (Underwood)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Caleb Iliff (Treynor)
170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
195: Carter Davis (Underwood)
220: Cooper Nielsen (Audubon)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
TEAM SCORES
1. Underwood (264)
2. Logan-Magnolia (207)
3. Missouri Valley (185)
4. AHSTW (151)
5. Treynor (130)
6. Riverside (121)
7. Tri-Center (94)
8. Audubon (65.5)