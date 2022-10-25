(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs.
The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday.
“I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “We probably played about as good of half as we’ve played all year. We stopped their offense pretty well and our offense was really efficient.”
Underwood’s starters were removed from the game in the third quarter after the Eagles exploded for 42 points in the first half.
Much of that offensive production was thanks to another dynamic performance from running back Maddox Nelson, who rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
“I think from the start of the football season to this point, [Nelson] is probably our most improved player and I don’t even know if it’s necessarily close,” Mechealsen said. “I think week four was probably his turning point, and he’s been really, really impressive from there on out. When he gets his opportunities, he’s been doing a really good job.”
Nelson and fellow tailback Graham Jensen add a level of versatility to an already electric offense led by senior quarterback Alex Ravlin.
Ravlin’s stats against Interstate 35 didn’t jump off the page due to his short amount of playing time, but the senior signal-caller and his slew of weapons on the edges have allowed Underwood to boast one of the most prolific offenses in the state.
“Opposing defenses don’t necessarily have the opportunity to just key in on one guy,” Mechaelsen said. “We have a lot of guys who can make plays.”
Some of those guys include Mason Boothby, who has been the Eagles’ most productive receiver, along with Josh Ravlin, Wyatt Baker, Jack VanFossan and Easton Robertson, who’ve all eclipsed 250 receiving yards this season.
All of those weapons, along with many linemen, also play defense for Underwood; a unit that has allowed just 10 points per game thus far.
That defense will need to be at its best again when the Eagles take on ACGC (7-2) in the second round Friday.
“[ACGC] is a very run-heavy team,” Mechealsen said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons offensively.”
To say ACGC is run heavy would be an understatement. The Chargers have only attempted 27 passes through nine games, while rushing for nearly 3,000 yards as a team.
Quarterback Brock Littler and running backs Seth Reno and Austin Kunkle have each amassed over 700 rushing yards on the year.
“You kind of know what they’re gonna do, and they understand that,” Mechealsen said. “You’ve just gotta be in alignment and do your job and be prepared to stop it. Their offense and the style they run just poses problems. It’s not something that we prepare for every week.”
Underwood, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and has been pegged as a state title contender all season, will seek its third straight quarterfinal appearance with a win Friday.
“We talked a lot about how, once the playoffs hit, we gotta be playing our best football at all times,” Mechealsen said. “Every week we gotta take a step forward. There’s obviously very little room for error once you get in the playoffs.”
Underwood will host ACGC in the second round of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Mechealsen below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.